Celebrity News for February 6th, 2017

One nation, under Gaga

Lady Gaga promised a Super Bowl halftime show infused with the “spirit of equality” and the singer delivered. The pop star’s highly-anticipated show began with Lady Gaga on top of the NRG Stadium in Houston singing a few lines from “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land.”

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show just reignited her career

At pre-Super Bowl LI press conference, Lady Gaga hinted that her halftime show would be about “inclusion.” She got that right. It was hard to imagine anybody not enjoying the 12-minute, stunt-laden, firework-decked, tightly-choreographed spectacular she laid out in Houston.

Luke Bryan quit partying before Super Bowl

Luke Bryan, one of country music’s top party boys, said he toned down his lifestyle in preparation of his performance at the Super Bowl. “It’s two months of preparation when you find out you’re doing the anthem,” Bryan said after singing the national anthem. “I haven’t went out any night so I’ve been a good boy preparing.”

‘SNL’ takes aim at Trump and Spicer

“Saturday Night Live” didn’t hold back on mocking Donald Trump — not only bringing Alec Baldwin back to reprise his role as the president, but also adding a special guest. Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance at Saturday’s show as Press Secretary Sean Spicer — tearing into the often-contentious news conferences that have happened over the last few weeks.

Beyoncé moving forward with Coachella plans

Beyoncé has no intention of canceling her appearances at Coachella, TMZ reports. After Queen Bey revealed last week she is pregnant with twins — making her announcement via what is now the most “liked” Instagram post of all time — festival-goers worried she might cancel her performances on April 15 and 22 at the multi-weekend Indio, Calif., gathering.

Johnny Depp is so broke he had to fire his agent

Johnny Depp is in such financial turmoil that he fired his longtime Hollywood agent, saying he couldn’t pay her any more commissions on his movie deals, and made a deal with a rival agency. Last October, Depp walked away from UTA’s Tracey Jacobs, the famed agent who in 1988 took him from TV’s “21 Jump Street” and made him into an international movie superstar.

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS DAUGHTER MADDIE SERIOUSLY HURT In ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was badly hurt in an ATV accident Sunday, and we’re told her condition is extremely serious. Several sources in Kentwood, Louisiana tell TMZ, Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle when it flipped over. We’re told she was under water for several minutes and unconscious.

