Celebrity News for January 11th, 2017

KIM KARDASHIAN MY STOLEN JEWELRY’S LONG GONE

Kim Kardashian won’t be wearing that $4 million stolen ring anytime soon — or ever for that matter — because authorities have told her there’s virtually no chance of retrieving it. Sources close to the investigation tell us Kim’s legal team has been briefed by Parisian cops on the big break in the robbery case — rounding up 17 suspects — and they have made it clear the only way she’ll ever see the bling again is in photos.

Kim Kardashian’s chauffeur arrested in robbery case

Kim Kardashian may soon be sporting her 20-carat engagement ring again, thanks to the busts of two brothers who are believed to have handled the gem after it was swiped during a Parisian heist, according to reports. Two brothers, who were among 17 people busted in the theft of more than $10 million in bling from the reality TV star, allegedly disposed of her Lorraine Schwartz ring, officials said.

Kardashians can’t catch a break from thieves

A woman shoplifted from the Kardashian family’s LA boutique Dash on Monday, making off with around $1,600 in merchandise, according to a report. The thief walked into the Melrose Ave. shop and grabbed clothing and perfume before fleeing in a silver sedan, TMZ reported. So far, no arrests have been made.

MEEK MILL Takes Another L … SLIPPING ON ICE!

Meek Mill keeps racking up the losses, but at least he has a great sense of humor on his latest one, which came at the hands of Winter. The rapper shared a hilarious video of himself going down hard on the icy stairs at his mom’s house. Meek joked that all his haters “spoke a L into existence.” First Drake, then Nicki and now a vengeful patch of ice.

RAPPER BLAC YOUNGSTA ACCUSED OF STIFFING STRIPPERS … Pissing Off Strippers

Blac Youngsta — the rapper known for constantly flashing stacks of cash — didn’t pull a dime out of his pocket to tip the strippers at Ace of Diamonds … according to several angry dancers. Multiple dancers in L.A.’s famous strip club tell us Blac Youngsta was rolling deep Monday night … coming in with at least 20 of his pals for a paid appearance. He even shared the stage with some of the dancers while he performed.

RAY J BOOTED FROM ‘CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER’ After Blacking Out and Claiming Neglect

Ray J is in the hospital and enraged at “Celebrity Big Brother” for letting him suffer for days in extreme pain to the point he blacked out and he’s been kicked out of the house … TMZ has learned. Ray has been shooting the show in the UK but 3 days ago we’re told he developed “extreme tooth pain” and complained to cast members and producers. According to sources connected to Ray J, producers initially didn’t believe him and ignored his complaints. We’re told producers ordered Ray to continue shooting the show, as the pain became unbearable.

‘Flip or Flop’ stars to divorce

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from estranged wife Christina El Moussa. The move comes about a month after the couple announced their separation. Tarek, 36, cited irreconcilable difference, TMZ reports, and requested joint custody of daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.

Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Scheana and Shay split

Scheana Shay’s marriage to husband Mike was over as soon as it began. “From three months into the marriage, if it wasn’t one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn’t working anymore and a divorce was the way to go,” the “Vanderpump Rules” fixture told E! News. “I just didn’t think it was something that was fixable.”

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara ‘found love’ while filming biblical movie

Talk about the “passion” of the Christ. In the upcoming movie “Mary Magdalene” Rooney Mara plays the title character, with Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus Christ. And sources exclusively tell Page Six that Phoenix and Mara fell for each other on the set while shooting the biblical epic and have been spending a lot of time together ever since.

