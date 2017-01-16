Celebrity News for January 16th, 2017

‘Hidden Figures’ Continues Its Reign At The Box Office While ‘Monster Trucks’ Bombs
It’s bombs away at the multiplexes. Family film “Monster Trucks” tanked when it debuted over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, while Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night” and Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” suffered moribund national expansions. Their failures will lead to tens of millions of dollars in red ink for the studios that backed them. “Sleepless,” an action-thriller with Jamie Foxx, also suffered an underwhelming opening, getting lost in the onslaught of new releases. “There’s almost an unprecedented number of films out there,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore. “It’s got to be somewhat daunting and overwhelming for moviegoers.”
Toby Keith Won’t Apologize For Performing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration Celebration
Country music star Toby Keith will perform at Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” concert on Jan. 19 (the eve of Inauguration Day), and he isn’t sorry about it one bit. “I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, after hearing some criticism for his decision. “I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”
Judd Apatow Thinks Trump Will Run The Country Like It’s ‘The Apprentice’
Judd Apatow, frequent Donald Trump basher, is opening up about what he thinks life will be like once the president-elect takes office. In an interview with The New York Times, the “Trainwreck” director suggested Trump will run the country like the reality competition show “The Apprentice,” which he so famously hosted. “I watched an enormous amount of ‘The Apprentice,’” Apatow said. “Donald Trump sits in his office. He sends his kids to watch the teams do their missions. Then they come back and tell him what they think of it and then he makes an impulsive decision based on the information that Donald Jr. or Ivanka give him. That’s how he’s running the country.”
Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore And More Celebrities To Lead Anti-Trump Rally In New York
Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, among other high-profile figures, will lead an anti-Donald Trump rally on the eve of the president-elect’s inauguration, The Associated Press reports. Organizers told the AP that they’re expecting thousands of people to attend the event in New York City, which is being put together by Greenpeace and activist organization MoveOn.
Tina Fey Crashes Felicity Jones’ ‘SNL’ Monologue To Offer Up Some Hosting Advice
Felicity Jones, star of that little “indie movie” “Rogue One,” graced the “Saturday Night Live” stage yesterday to be the show’s first host of 2017. The actress, who was visibly nervous, got through the first half of her monologue with the expected “Star Wars” jokes, including a little jab at her character Jyn Erso’s file transferring skills.
Mark Hamill Is Back As Trump The Joker, Reading Streep Tweets
The “Trumpster” is back! “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill has again nailed his Twitterverse-pleasing new vocation: reading Donald Trump’s creepy tweets in the sinister voice of the Joker from the animated Batman series. Hamill has been the voice of the Caped Crusader’s archenemy on the series for decades. After a viral reading earlier this month of Trump’s losers-taunting New Year’s Day message, Hamill has tackled the president-elect’s tweets lashing “over-rated” three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep — who powerfully blasted Trump at the Golden Globes.
DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION NAUGHTY INTERNS, SEXY STAFFERS HEADLINE D.C. STRIP CLUBS!!!
Donald Trump will be dressing up for his inauguration as the 45th Prez, but just down the street a bunch of strippers will be dressing down and making their bank accounts great again. We surveyed the D.C. landscape and found most of the big gentlemen’s clubs are pulling out all the stops next weekend.
