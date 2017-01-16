Celebrity News for January 16th, 2017

Felicity Jones, star of that little “indie movie” “Rogue One,” graced the “Saturday Night Live” stage yesterday to be the show’s first host of 2017. The actress, who was visibly nervous, got through the first half of her monologue with the expected “Star Wars” jokes, including a little jab at her character Jyn Erso’s file transferring skills.

The “Trumpster” is back! “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill has again nailed his Twitterverse-pleasing new vocation: reading Donald Trump’s creepy tweets in the sinister voice of the Joker from the animated Batman series. Hamill has been the voice of the Caped Crusader’s archenemy on the series for decades. After a viral reading earlier this month of Trump’s losers-taunting New Year’s Day message, Hamill has tackled the president-elect’s tweets lashing “over-rated” three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep — who powerfully blasted Trump at the Golden Globes.

DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION NAUGHTY INTERNS, SEXY STAFFERS HEADLINE D.C. STRIP CLUBS!!!

Donald Trump will be dressing up for his inauguration as the 45th Prez, but just down the street a bunch of strippers will be dressing down and making their bank accounts great again. We surveyed the D.C. landscape and found most of the big gentlemen’s clubs are pulling out all the stops next weekend.

