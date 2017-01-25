Celebrity News for January 25th, 2017

Oscar Nominations Snub Amy Adams, ‘Jackie,’ Tom Hanks And More
After months of anticipation, the nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning. While front-runners like “La La Land,”“Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” nabbed spots in major categories, other films and their respective talent didn’t fare as well. Here are the snubs and surprises of the 2017 Oscar race.
Emma Stone Says ‘La La Land’ Oscar Nomination Is Beyond Her ‘Wildest Imaginings’
On Tuesday morning, “La La Land” was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, tying the film with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most nominations ever. The film’s two main stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, are nominated in the top acting categories, while Damien Chazelle is up for directing. The film was also recognized for Cinematography, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score, Original Screenplay, Film Editing and for two original songs.
Naomie Harris Wins Best Oscar Nomination Reaction With The Perfect GIF
Today is a good day to be Naomie Harris. Not only did she pick up her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in “Moonlight” on Tuesday, but Harris also walked away with top marks in another highly competitive race: best Oscar nomination reaction on Twitter.
Paris Jackson Still Believes That Someone Murdered Her Father Michael
Paris Jackson still has questions about her father Michael Jackson’s death. The 18-year-old daughter of the pop legend covers Rolling Stone’s February issue and reveals in her first in-depth interview about her life under Michael’s care that she believes someone else had a hand in his demise.
Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs While Skiing at Sundance
Madam Secretary actor Tim Daly suffered a bad accident and broke both of his legs while skiing at Sundance, according to Deadline. Production won’t be affected by Daly’s injury, and he will appear in all episodes of the current third season. Writers are said to be debating whether to write his injury into the script.
Dan Aykroyd Talks Love and Drugs in Candid but Heartfelt Carrie Fisher Tribute
Dan Aykroyd is looking back on his life with former fiancée Carrie Fisher. The comedian penned a candid but heartfelt essay as part of Empire‘s 24-page farewell to the late Star Wars actress, and in it he opens up about the ups and downs of their relationship. Aykroyd first met the iconic actress on the set of Saturday Night Live, but they didn’t become close until they filmed Blues Brothers.
