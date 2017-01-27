Celebrity News for January 27th, 2017

Shia LaBeouf charged with assault and harassment

Flashing a defiant “rock on” symbol, actor Shia LaBeouf was released from police custody early Thursday after allegedly attacking a man at a livestreamed anti-President Trump protest in Queens. “We will not be divided!” the volatile 30-year-old proclaimed around 3:45 a.m. outside the 114th Precinct, waving to a handful of supporters.

SHIA LABEOUF VIDEOS SHOW ACTOR ASSAULTING PROTESTER

We just found the video of the incident that got Shia LaBeouf arrested early Thursday morning. The video doesn’t capture the entire incident, but there’s definitely a scuffle between Shia and another guy. You see everyone looking at the scuffle, and at 13 seconds you hear someone say, “He hit me!” Cops say the victim and witnesses claim Shia pulled the guy’s scarf, scratched him in the face and pushed him.

Big Sean Raises $100,000 For Flint Water Crisis

Big Sean has raised $100,000 for residents of Flint, Michigan, as they continue to not have access to clean water. During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the rapper and fellow Michigan native not only talked about his forthcoming album I decided, but raising money for Flint through his Sean Anderson Foundation.

Rapper Chief Keef arrested for beating up, robbing former producer

Chicago rapper Chief Keef was arrested Thursday night for beating up and robbing his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great, a report says. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 21-year-old hip-hop star was taken into custody and charged with robbery and assault in connection to a home invasion that took place at Ramsay’s LA home last week.

Frances Bean Cobain asks court for help in Kurt guitar battle

The gloves are off in the battle over Kurt Cobain’s guitar. After months of trying to retrieve the now-infamous rock artifact from her estranged husband through negotiations, Frances Bean Cobain has finally asked a court to force her soon-to-be ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, to give it up.

Allman Brothers drummer fatally shot himself in front of wife

Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks fatally shot himself in front of his wife in Florida, according to law enforcement records. A police dispatcher noted that Trucks’ suicide Tuesday night in West Palm Beach was witnessed by his wife, Melinda, the Daily Mail reported, citing police reports. The wife called 911 to frantically report that her “husband just shot himself” with a pistol.

JUDY GARLAND Body Moved from New York MEET ME IN HOLLYWOOD

Judy Garland is no longer in New York … confused? Garland, who died in 1969, has been ensconced in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York ever since. We’ve learned the remains of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ star was removed from the cemetery last Thursday and placed in the cargo hold of an American Airlines flight Tuesday night from JFK to LAX.

Mischa Barton reportedly hospitalized for mental evaluation

Mischa Barton was rushed to the hospital Thursday for a mental evaluation after she was caught on camera hanging over a fence — ranting and raving about her mom being a “witch” and the world ending, a report says. “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!” the former “O.C.” star reportedly shouted, while standing in the backyard of her West Hollywood home.

Judge orders Robin Thicke to stay away from ex-wife Paula Patton

A judge on Thursday ordered Robin Thicke to have only monitored visits with his 6-year-old son and stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, after she accused the singer of emotionally abusing them during an ongoing custody dispute.

Willie Nelson cancels two Vegas shows due to a bad cold

Country music icon Willie Nelson is canceling two Las Vegas shows due to illness. Nelson’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won’t play Saturday or Sunday. He plans to play the remaining three shows — Feb. 1, 3 and 4 — at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

