Celebrity News for January 30th, 2017

Celebrities are pouring money into the ACLU after Trump’s immigration ban

The ACLU successfully argued for a halt to deportations across the United States on Saturday after an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Friday caused chaos for immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations. Even before the stay was granted by a federal judge in Brooklyn, celebrities began calling for donations to the ACLU, starting with Sia, who said she will match donations up to $100,000.

‘Big Bang Theory’ actor brings #MuslimBan protests to the red carpet

Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg took the SAG Awards red carpet as an opportunity to show solidarity with immigrants and the people fighting for their rights at protests all over the nation. Helberg and wife Jocelyn Towne sent a clear message to Donald Trump following his controversial immigration ban.

Actor Kal Penn raises thousands for Syrian refugees after vile social media comment

What Kal Penn calls turning bigotry into love is a powerful force indeed. The actor flipped a vile social media comment on its head Saturday, using the message of hate to rally support for Syrian refugees to the tune of $50,000.

Sia Offers To Match $100,000 In ACLU Donations As Celebrity Funds Pour In

Celebrities are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to standing up to human rights concerns under President Donald Trump. Singer Sia has vowed to match up to $100,000 in donations to the American Civil Liberties Union to support the nonprofit’s efforts in protecting not only immigrants but also LGBTQ rights. Hours later, longtime Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell matched the “Chandelier” singer’s pledge in a tweet Saturday that carried the same “Resist” hashtag. Read More John Legend slams Trump’s immigration ban In presenting a clip from “La La Land” at the 28th annual Producers Guild of America Awards, the film’s star, John Legend, took a moment to address Donald Trump’s controversial executive order barring U.S. entry to citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. Read More Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ is still #1 at the box office M. Night Shyamalan is back. For the second weekend in a row, the director’s Split is the box office winner. Not since 1999’s The Sixth Sense has a Shyamalan movie opened with two consecutive #1 weekends. But Split pulled it off, seemingly cementing the filmmaker’s re-emergence after more than a decade of critical duds. Read More Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut Mary Tyler Moore was laid to rest Sunday during a small, private ceremony in Connecticut, a report said. The legendary actress and Greenwich resident was buried at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield at around 11 a.m., according to the Connecticut Post. Read More CELINE DION ‘THE VOICE’ WANTED HER IN THE ROTATING CHAIR Celine Dion’s guest appearance on “The Voice” has been a long time coming, but it’s not going down exactly how the show originally wanted it … TMZ has learned. Our ‘Voice’ sources tell us Celine’s been approached to do the gig a few times, but politely declined given the demanding schedule of her Las Vegas residency. We’re told she was first approached to be a full-time judge in the rotating chair like Adam Levine or Blake Shelton, but since it’s a several month-long commitment, Celine declined. Read More 2017 SAG Award Winners Include Emma Stone, Viola Davis And Mahershala Ali It was another memorable night in Hollywood on Sunday as SAG-AFTRA honored the best performances of the small and silver screen at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Stars from television and film gathered at the Shrine Auditorium to celebrate and cheers to a successful 2016. Read More