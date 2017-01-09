Celebrity News for January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep Goes After Donald Trump In Powerful Golden Globe Speech

Meryl Streep gave a career-defining speech Sunday after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, slamming President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigration stances and for mocking a disabled reporter while campaigning for office. She then encouraged viewers to support the Committee to Protect Journalists, something Trump surely discourages. It was a huge middle finger directed to a politician who can’t even dream of Queen Meryl’s grace.

Meryl Streep is the moral compass the world needs now

“You’ll have to forgive me, I’ve lost my voice, in screaming and lamentation this weekend, and I have lost my mind sometime earlier this year, so I have to read. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press, just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said, you, and all of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it, Hollywood, foreigners and the press. But who are we and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places.

Golden Globe Winners 2017 Include ‘Moonlight,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘American Crime Story’ And ‘The Crown’

Ah, the Golden Globes. You know, the “fun” award show, because the audience is allowed encouraged to drink while patiently waiting for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to honor the very best in television and film.

A Complete List of This Year’s Golden Globes Winners

It was not a good night for science fiction and fantasy, with Zootopia the only winner even sort of fitting either description. That’s not to say that the nominees didn’t have a lot of surprising acknowledgements of genre (hey Deadpool). Or even that the winners didn’t deserve it. Just that Mr. Robot, which dominated last year, and Westworld, which was hard to avoid this year, both failed to win anything.

‘La La Land’ Won More Globes Than Any Other Film, Ever

With “La La Land” earning the statue for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, the film cemented its place in history. The Los Angeles–based movie musical about creative dreamers won in every category in which it was nominated on Sunday night, totaling seven awards in all — which also meant fellow critically acclaimed films including “Manchester by the Sea,” “Loving,” “Fences,” “Lion” and “Moonlight,” among others, went underrepresented in the evening’s wins. This achievement for “La La Land” breaks the record for most Golden Globes won by a film. Read More Ryan Gosling Gushes About His ‘Lady’ Eva Mendes In Heartfelt Globes Speech Ryan Gosling knows how to win an award. After receiving five nominations over the past 10 years, the actor picked up his first Golden Globe on Sunday night for his performance as a jazz-obsessed pianist in the critical darling “La La Land.” Once he got thanking co-star Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle out of the way, Gosling went on to spend the rest of his time on stage singing the praises of his partner Eva Mendes. Read More Here’s the best and worst moments of the 2017 Golden Globes Love them or hate them, the Golden Globes are always a hell of a night. The 2017 ceremony brought a deluge of wins for La La Land, political speeches and honors for newbies like Atlanta and The Crown. Read More How your BFF Emma Stone got ready for the Golden Globes It’s weird that your best friend, Emma Stone, didn’t invite you over to have a glass of champagne and listen to Carly Rae Jepsen while she gets ready for her big night. But it’s cool! She probably didn’t want you to make you think she’s just trying to make everything about Emma Stone all the time. But lucky for us, the social media-shy actress let everyone have a peek at her less-than-glam lip mask routine. Read More Golden Globes somehow manages to misspell John Legend’s name He is Legend … not Ledgend. Despite the fact that John Legend’s last name is spelled the same way as a very common word, someone somehow managed to misspell it at Sunday’s Golden Globes. The singer turned actor’s wife Chrissy Teigen poked fun at the moment on Twitter, posting a photo of her husband’s bemused face as he held up a table card that read, “John Ledgend.” Read More