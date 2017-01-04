Corey O’Brien’s Community, Concert & Event Calendar | Week of January 4th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep you from sitting home.

•Where Children Sleep at The Leonardo

Perhaps a bit interesting when you think how many places in the world you can’t enter. Not backstage at The Oscars. Not The White House if your name is Melania or even the stockroom at a Baskin Robins without the proper credentials. Perhaps that’s why James Mollison’s photographs are so interesting. “The exhibit showcases bedrooms from around the world, along with a beautiful portrait of each child. The photographs are also accompanied by wonderful stories of the lives of each of the children including what they love about their life and what they want to be when they grow up.” The exhibit goes through the end of the month.

•Salt Lake Cinema Trash Night at Brewvies

Because “Celebrity Apprentice” is a fucking stupid show, show up at Brewvies where you can see Schwarzenegger at what he does/did best. Plus, it’s your fourth chance to drink in 2017.

•George Michael Tribute Night at Area 51

Because no one got out (of 2016) alive and it might be your last chance to ever work on a random hook-up while listening to “Too Funky.” No cover before 10 and since it’s Area 51 most people won’t be covered.

•Reverend Horton Heat at The Depot

Jimbo on the bass and Rev on the mic. There isn’t a better way to spend your Thursday night. Local heroes, Folk Hogan, are opening and will be amazing as always, so get there early.

•Monster Jam Triple Threat Series at Vivint Smart Home Arena

You know the routine. They’ll rent you the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge. “Monster Jam starring the biggest performers on four wheels: Monster Jam trucks! The twelve-feet-tall, ten-thousand-pound machines will bring you to your feet, racing and ripping up a custom-designed track full of obstacles to soar over – OR smash through. The 2017 touring season brings more Monster Jam excitement tailored perfectly for your family’s budget, and these colorful, larger-than-life beasts are sure to capture the hearts of both young and old. Featuring: Grave Digger driven by Cole Venard, Max-D driven by Jared Eichelberger, El Toro Loco driven by Mark List, Scooby-Doo, Mohawk Warrior, Monster Mutt Dalmatian driven by Cynthia Gauthier, Zombie driven by Tyler Groth, NEA driven by Travis Groth, Trucks/drivers subject to change.” Change my shorts and call me Bo! One show Friday and two on Saturday.

•Flamenco Workshop at Sugar Space

It’s a new year and a new you. That new you could be named Carols Danger…wait. Maybe pick something that hasn’t played out on Twitter. Anyway, pick up a new skill set and deal with the new year by dancing your way around it. “Flamenco dance workshop! We will do a little of everything in this workshop! Castanets, shawls and footwork technique will be the focus, including and overview of rhythms such as Alegrías and Solea por Bulerías. Join us for this two-hour flamenco extravaganza!!” I literally downloaded this image from our stock photo service, but look at those stems. You could have those stems.

•Subaru Winterfest at Snowbird on the Plaza Deck

I don’t know about you, but I like my Winterfests sponsored! “Come enjoy live music brought to you by Harman Kardon while enjoying s’mores and craft OZO coffee. Participate in daily giveaways and test the latest gear from our friends at Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule, Klean Kanteen, and Under Armour. Plus, plan to meet adventurous Subaru owners and learn how you can support Avalanche Rescue Dogs.” If you’re going to go shred, you might as well go and shred into Winterfest. Goes on Sunday as well.

•The Power of Poison at the Natural History of Museum of Utah

Poison. We all have it under our sinks and in the garage. “Mystery and intrigue are afoot at NHMU’s new Power of Poison exhibit. Learn more about the role of poison for good and ill in nature, history, myths and legends and real life. Complete with live animals, technical wonders, and a touch of live theater, there is something to fascinate the explorer in everyone.” Just don’t drink that antifreeze hooch! Goes through February 5th.

•2017 Sundance Film Festival Preview at The Tower

Who can wait for film festival season? Not this guy. “Join Sean P. Means, movie critic for The Salt Lake Tribune, and Trevor Groth, director of programming for the Sundance Film Festival, for a sneak peek at the 2017 festival. Trevor will bring film clips and we’ll spring for your popcorn!”

•Outdoor Retailer Winter Market

Through the 12th you can find just the thing to get you through these winter months. Maybe some solar panels that warm your undies and keep your junk toasty or a Rossignol smog mask – I hear that’s the big item this year when it comes to living across the Wasatch Front. People from all over will take to the streets of our dear capital city to compare winter facial hair and beanies.

