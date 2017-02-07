Games and Gamer Gabbing with Jonathan Deesing February 7th, 2017

For Honor

The world of For Honor is harsh, yet filled with beautiful wildlands, grandiose landmarks, and majestic ruins. … Carve a path of destruction through vivid, larger-than-life battlefields in For Honor, a ground-breaking action game developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios.

Notes:

For Honor (Xbox One, PC, PS4) – February 14 Medieval action fighting game – focus on multiplayer Three factions – knights, samurai, and vikings engage in melee combat 1v1 battles, mobs, capture points

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars 2 is an upcoming real-time strategy (RTS) video game developed by 343 Industries and Creative Assembly, and published by Microsoft Studios. The game is set in the science fiction universe of the Halo series in the year 2559, and is a sequel to the 2009 video game Halo Wars.

Notes:

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One, PC) – February 21 Real time strategy game set in Halo universe (futuristic sci-fi space opera) For people who want to control all the units on the battlefield

Lego Worlds

LEGO® Worlds is an open environment of procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks which you can freely manipulate and dynamically populate with LEGO models. Create anything you can imagine, one brick at a time, or use large-scale landscaping tools to create vast mountain ranges and dot your world with tropical islands. Drop in prefabricated structures to build and customize any world to your liking. Explore using helicopters, dragons, motorbikes or even gorillas and unlock treasures that enhance your gameplay. Watch your creations come to life through characters and creatures that interact with you and each other in unexpected ways. In LEGO Worlds, anything is possible!

Notes:

Lego Worlds (Xbox One, PC, PS4) – February 24 Minecraft with Legos so…Minecraft

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is an exhilarating new action role playing game exclusively for the PlayStation® 4 System, developed by the award winning Guerrilla Games, creators of PlayStation’s venerated Killzone franchise.

Notes:

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) – February 28 Futuristic post-apocalyptic role playing game in which robot dinosaurs roam the earth Single player, story driven

