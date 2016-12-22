Geek News on the Radio for December 22, 2016

Arrival director Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct Dune reboot

Denis Villeneuve could be the next director who attempts to reboot Dune after he was approached to helm the project, according to reports. The Hollywood Reporter claims the Canadian director has been in talks with the production team who secured the rights to Frank Herbert’s cult sci-fi novel in November. Villeneuve, whose latest film Arrival is in cinemas now and who is also onboard for the Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, will try to avoid joining the ranks of directors who have tried and failed to follow up David Lynch’s original.

New ‘Ghostbusters’ Crossover Comic Gives Us the Meet-Up We Didn’t Know We Always Wanted

Because this summer’s Ghostbusters established an alternate universe in which the original bustin’ team never existed (kind of like how The Walking Dead exists in a universe with no zombie literature), it’s pretty much impossible for Holtzmann, Erin Gilbert, and the rest of the team to meet Peter Venkman’s original crew. In real life, that is. But in comics, anything is possible, and a new crossover announced for 2017 from publisher IDW will see both teams meeting up for the first time, which sounds like tons of fun for anyone who isn’t a supernatural spirit.

*Spoilers* Avengers: Infinity War cast list seemingly revealed, includes Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel

On top of the core Avengers seen in the last two films, a widely shared casting call – picked up by Digital Spy – claims the likes of Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and the Guardians of the Galaxy will al be joining the fight against Thanos. No real surprises, then, as they’re all Marvel Studios properties.

