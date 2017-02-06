Geek News on the Radio for February 6th, 2017

Super Bowl Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer Takes out One of Its Heroes

If we know anything about the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at this point, it’s that director James Gunn loves subverting expectations. So it should come as no surprise that the classic hero shot at the end of the film’s new Super Bowl trailer would end with a little twist. Pom Klementieff’s Mantis—the latest addition to the team—gets taken out unceremoniously by a fire ball.

Read More

New ‘Logan’ Super Bowl trailer is unnecessary but welcome

A quick trailer for upcoming superhero film “Logan” hit during Sunday’s big game, sans Johnny Cash but with a lot of violence. And it gave us our first look at Caliban. The trailer is only 30 seconds long, but Hugh Jackman as Wolverine gets to pull out the claws for some fierce fighting nonetheless. We also see new harrowing footage of Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, and a (scared?) Caliban, played by Stephen Merchant, stuffed in the back seat.

Read More

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ wade ashore in Super Bowl trailer

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life looks pretty bleak, at least according to the new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” Super Bowl trailer. If you’re not getting attacked by zombified birds, as happens in the first few seconds, you’re dealing with flaming seas and rotting undead attackers. Where’s Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), the target of all this murderous fury? He shows up at the very end of the spot, covered in some hideous-looking mud and raising a drink, as always. It’s all set to the ominous tune of Johnny Cash singing “Ain’t No Grave,” all the more spine-tingling when you remember Cash’s release of that song came after his 2003 death.

Read More

The trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 will get your heart racing

We’ve got some bad news: Apparently, “The world is turning upside down.” Or so the trailer for the second season of Netflix’s hit, Stranger Things, warns. During Sunday night’s Super Bowl, we caught a glimpse of the series’ second season. It began with a snippet of two kids fighting over an Eggo, which obviously has only one rightful owner – Eleven. Speaking of Millie Bobby Brown, she is shown in the preview breathing heavily while upside down, as fresh blood runs from her nose. Is it too optimistic to think the blood is from taking those kids’ Eggos?

Read More

Kong: Skull Island’s director ditched dinosaurs for creatures inspired by Miyazaki and Pokemon

The last time we saw King Kong roaring across the big screen was more than a decade ago in Peter Jackson’s 2005 take on the classic cinematic beast, and Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts isn’t about to simply repeat what’s been done before in his upcoming blockbuster. The director recently spoke with SFX Magazine and revealed some cool news: there won’t be any dinosaurs in his film, and instead we’ll see entirely new creatures that were inspired by some unlikely sources.

Read More

We Finally Know Who’s Voicing Bane, Scarecrow and More in ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

FINALLY — no, really, for months we’ve been wondering when Warner Bros. might release a full cast list for The LEGO Batman Movie. Although several voice actors had already been announced, like Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn and Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face, there were plenty more that remained a mystery; like, who’s voicing Bane and Scarecrow and Riddler and all those other delightful Bat-villains? And now we finally know.

Read More