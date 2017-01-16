Geek News on the Radio for January 16th, 2017

Lucasfilm: Carrie Fisher will not return to Star Wars in CGI form

In the wake of actor and writer Carrie Fisher’s tragic passing in December, reports about the current Star Wars trilogy have been full of questions and guesses. What exactly should we expect from the popular character of Princess Leia in the remaining two episodes, and how will the film’s producers deal with her original actor not being able to complete Leia’s plot arc?

PETER DINKLAGE IN TALKS FOR KEY ROLE IN AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, AND MORE MOVIE NEWS

This week’s Ketchup brings you another ten headlines from the world of film development news (those stories about what movies Hollywood is working on for you next). Included in the mix this time around are stories about such titles as Avengers: Infinity War, Dumbo, Green Lantern Corps, The Onion (yes, thatOnion), and Shazam.

After a lot of speculation about the status of the Green Lantern Corps movie, screenwriters have finally been announced and the project seems to be on the move. A Green Lantern Corps movie has been on the docket for the DC Extended Universe for some time, but no real news has come out about it until this week. On Thursday it was announced that David Goyer and Justin Rhodes will be co-writing the script, but no announcement was made for a possible release date which would indicate where in the shared universe roadmap it falls.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Patton Oswalt returns to reveal Koenig family secret!

EW has learned exclusively that Patton Oswalt will reprise his role as Koenig brothers Sam and Billy in the upcoming Jan. 31 episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Titled “Hot Potato Soup,” the episode finds Sam and Billy being hunted down in a bid to get at the Darkhold, and only Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Co. can save them — but viewers may also get some long-awaited answers!

‘Constantine’ Will Make Surprising Return as Cartoon on CW Seed

Perhaps it didn’t work as a film, and maybe the live-action series was canceled after one short season, but does that mean we shouldn’t give Constantine a shot at being a cartoon? Last night, all eyes were on the Golden Globes, but The CW was busy renewing most of its shows, both smash hits and critical darlings. The network also announced plans to revive the John Constantine character, this time in animated form.

Amazon Reveals Curated TV Subscriptions Strategy with ‘Anime Strike’ Prime Channel

Amazon launched Anime Strike this week, the company’s first self-branded content to appear under its Channels subscriptions program for Prime members. Anime Strike offers U.S. Prime members access to over 1,000 anime TV shows and movies for an extra $4.99 per month on top of the $99 Prime subscription. Amazon says the adult-themed channel will serve up seinen classics as well as weekly anime exclusives from Japan. A seven-day free trial lets Prime members check out the channel, which features “The Great Passage”, “Scum’s Wish”, and “Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga”, as well as anime classics like “Paprika” and “Tokyo Godfathers”.

Report: SUPERGIRL Summons MR. MXYZPTLK

Supergirl has cast Once Upon A Time actor Peter Gadiot as Mr. Mxyzptlk, the classic Superman villain who is an imp from the 5th Dimension, according to Entertainment Weekly. In comic books, Mxyzptlk often sets up elaborate scenarios and pranks to vex the Man of Steel, only returning to the 5th Dimension when he is forced to say his own name backwards. It’s not clear how closely Supergirl’s version of the character will tie to his comic book counterpart.

