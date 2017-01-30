Geek News on the Radio for January 30th, 2017

Father of Pac-Man dies, aged 91

Nakamura, who died on January 22, held an honorary position at Bandai Namco, formed in 2005 from a merger of two game companies. He founded Namco in 1955. Its beginnings were humble – just two mechanical horses on the rooftop of a department store.

Christopher Reeve Superman costume & Michael Keaton Batsuit for sale & NOT that expensive

Lot 160 is the Superman Hero Costume Worn by Christopher Reeve in the original 1978. Yes, it looks a lot like a baby romper suit, but it is actually the tunic worn by the actor in the flying scenes. It has holes stitched into the sides for the flying harness and, most importantly, four snaps at teh shoulders for attaching the cape. The minimum bid listed on the site starts at £33,000.

The Flash Movie Is Getting a Page-One Rewrite

The DC Extended Universe has a ton of movies in various stages of development, but one of the most seemingly troubled of those is The Flash. The project has lost several directors, most recently Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), who had done quite a bit of work on the script, as the movie was scheduled to start production very soon, at least prior to his departure. Now, Warner Bros. has decided to take things in a different direction and is going back to square one on The Flash screenplay.

Live-action X-Men TV series gets pilot order from FOX

After starring in a number of cartoons over the years, a live-action version of X-Men is coming to TV. FOX has officially ordered a pilot for a new television series that will be set in the same cinematic universe as the X-Men movies. The action-adventure drama is said to focus on a pair of human parents who discover their children are mutants. With the government hostile against mutant kind, the family goes on the run and links up with an underground network of mutants fighting for survival.

Fox orders X-Files spoof from The Office, Parks and Recreation alums

We might not have any new X-Files episodes coming any time soon, but Fox is looking to get a new sitcom described as a spoof of the sci-fi classic off the ground. The best part? You should already know most of the stars.

NBC developing a new Witchblade TV series

After the failures of The Cape and Constantine, NBC is once again diving back into the world of superheroes and comic books. The network has the DC Universe-adjacent Powerless coming soon, and now The Hollywood Reporter says NBC is working on a new series based on the Witchblade comic book series written by Marc Silvestri. The project is being developed by CSI veteran Carol Mendelsohn and Vampire Diaries showrunner Caroline Dries (whose schedule is going to open up soon), with the THR story hinting that it might replace Grimm on Friday nights if it goes to series.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 release date delay explained by Dan Harmon

Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” Season 3 has been delayed and the show’s co-creator Dan Harmon explains why. The animated sci-fi TV series has left fans with a huge cliffhanger in the previous season. Rick sacrificed himself to the alien authorities after he hears Jerry badmouthing him in the small planet. The mad scientist calls the federation and surrenders in exchange for his family’s safe return to Earth. Now, fans are anxious to see what happens next in the new season of the show, which was originally expected to be released in Dec. 2016.

Francis Ford Coppola Launches $900,000 ‘Apocalypse Now’ Video Game Kickstarter

Apocalypse Now, the 1979 war movie that cemented the reputation of Francis Ford Coppola and redefined the genre, is about to make a comeback in the least obvious way imaginable — as a video game co-produced by Coppola’s American Zoetrope. Apocalypse Now: The Game will be, according to the newly launched Kickstarter for the project, “an immersive, psychedelic horror [role-playing game]” designed and built by a team whose experience spans The Witcher, Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars Galaxies, amongst many other properties.

