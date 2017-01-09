Geek News on the Radio for January 9th, 2017

Is There a Star Wars Rebels Cameo in Rogue One?

It’s right there in the still, clear as day: a VCX-100 light freighter. For fans of Star Wars animation, they’ll recognize that model of ship, as it can be seen every week on Star Wars Rebels as The Ghost.

Read More

Carrie Fisher’s scenes may be cut from the eighth Star Wars film

Key scenes involving General Leia Organa may be cut from the next Star Wars film due to the sudden death of beloved actress Carrie Fisher. Fisher, 60, died last week after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher’s family and friends – not to mention the legions of Star Wars fans who grew up watching her play the fierce princess-turned-general – have been left reeling after her death.

Read More

THOR: RAGNAROK PLOT SYNOPSIS RELEASED

Marvel has released an official plot synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok, further spelling out how the film will blend possible Asgardian extinction with the Planet Hulk storyline.

Read More

This First Look at Powerless Proves It’s Hard to Be a Normal Person in a World Filled with Superheroes

Forget the tights and the capes—it’s time to meet the normal people of the superhero world. Vanessa Hudgens stars in Powerless, NBC’s upcoming comedy about the regular, non-super people living and working in the world of DC Comics characters, and E! News has your first look at the series!

Read More

Red-Band ‘Death Race 2050’ Trailer Looks Incredible, May Have Costed Twelve Dollars

Does America really need another Death Race movie, considering the fact that America is approximately a year and a half out from living out its own insanely budgeted real-life Death Race sequel? Or do we, in fact, need a new Death Race movie now more than ever? As we rapidly hurtle towards our own dystopian world, can’t we look to the upcoming Death Race 2050 as a guide, a bloody roadmap for the deranged years to come? In order — yes, yes, and yes. (Note: this lede can be easily recycled for news concerning other apocalyptic franchises such as Mad Max, Terminator, and Bad Moms.)

Read More