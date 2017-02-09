Jimmy Martin Reviews Movies for February 9th, 2017

The LEGO Batman Movie
Director: Chris McKay
Stars: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson
There are big changes brewing in Gotham City, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.
John Wick: Chapter 2
Director: Chad Stahelski
Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane
After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.
Fifty Shades Darker
Director: James Foley
Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson
While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.
I Am Not Your Negro
Director: Raoul Peck
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson
Paterson
Oscar Shorts
