Jimmy Martin Reviews Movies for February 9th, 2017

The LEGO Batman Movie

Director: Chris McKay

Stars: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson

There are big changes brewing in Gotham City, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Director: Chad Stahelski

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane

After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.

Fifty Shades Darker

Director: James Foley

Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson

While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

I Am Not Your Negro

Director: Raoul Peck

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, “Remember This House.” The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and assassinations of three of his close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldw in’s death in 1987, he left behind only 30 completed pages of this manuscript. Filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished.

Paterson

Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

Stars: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Nellie Paterson is a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey – they share the name. Every day, Paterson adheres to a simple routine: he drives his daily route, he writes poetry into a notebook; he stops in a bar and drinks exactly one beer; he goes home to his wife, Laura. By contrast, Laura’s world is ever changing. New dreams come to her almost daily. The film quietly observes the triumphs and defeats of daily life, along with the poetry evident in its smallest details.

