New Music | Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”

Posted on
Happy Friday!

Arcade Fire has just dropped a new track featuring Mavis Staples. They also updated all their social media.

It seems to be no surprise considering the timing. With inauguration day tomorrow, Gorillaz also dropped a new track today, though I don’t really recommend it, there seems to be an air of unity and anxiety in the arts with Trump taking over tomorrow.

