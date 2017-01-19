New Music | Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”

Happy Friday!

Arcade Fire has just dropped a new track featuring Mavis Staples. They also updated all their social media.

It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other.

Love, Mavis Staples and Arcade Firehttps://t.co/4pz2rgNjYi — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) January 19, 2017

It seems to be no surprise considering the timing. With inauguration day tomorrow, Gorillaz also dropped a new track today, though I don’t really recommend it, there seems to be an air of unity and anxiety in the arts with Trump taking over tomorrow.