New Music | Gorillaz “Halleujah Money”

Well…

I was so excited to see Gorillaz had new music today. It has been so long and they have been teasing and teasing. After listening to about 1 minute, well, I feel like someone shit in my burrito. I guess they can’t all be winners. I have no ideas who Benjamin Clementine is. No mind that, though. Gorillaz have been good at introducing unfamiliar voices, but what the hell? Is this a joke? This supposed protest song should really protest itself. At least Arcade Fire was here save the day with their new track.

I get it. We are not all excited to see Donald Trump as POTUS, but why torture all of us with this flaming pile of shit.