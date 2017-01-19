New Music | Gorillaz “Halleujah Money”

Well…
I was so excited to see Gorillaz had new music today. It has been so long and they have been teasing and teasing. After listening to about 1 minute, well, I feel like someone shit in my burrito. I guess they can’t all be winners. I have no ideas who Benjamin Clementine is. No mind that, though. Gorillaz have been good at introducing unfamiliar voices, but what the hell? Is this a joke? This supposed protest song should really protest itself. At least Arcade Fire was here save the day with their new track.
I get it. We are not all excited to see Donald Trump as POTUS, but why torture all of us with this flaming pile of shit.
