Boner Preview January 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THE WIND WAS PUSHING ME

An emergency, needing the toilet, and not seeing the sign are all common excuses people give for breaking the speed limit.But this one? We’ve not heard this one before.

Boner Candidate #2: THE OLD…MY TONGUE ACCIDENTALLY FELL IN THE KIDS MOUTH….DEFENSE

A former Houston elementary school substitute teacher was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of inappropriate contact with three students.

Boner Candidate #3: SORRY GINA, NO REPORT ON WHAT SHOW THEY WERE WATCHING

A Pennsylvania man tried to kill his mother for switching the channel on their TV, according to a new report.

Boner Candidate #4: JUST LOOKIN FOR AN EGG.

Police say James Dizney Fields, 58, of Port St. Lucie wore a mop on his head like a mask while banging on a neighbor’s door on Jan. 13, according to a TCPalm.com report.

Boner Candidate #5: FROZEN SAUSAGE ASSAULT

A Kentucky man is facing felony charges for allegedly striking his girlfriend in the head with a frozen sausage log, according to court records.

Boner Candidate #6: I’D RATHER BE IN JAIL THAN BE WITH YOU

Bank robbery suspect chooses jail cell over living with his wife

