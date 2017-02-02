Celebrity News for February 2nd, 2017

BEYONCÉ GISELLE KNOWLES-CARTER IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS

Beyonce is pregnant y’all. With twins.The singer shared the news on Instagram looking like some incarnation of the Virgin Mary and a forest nymph. You’ll also note she made sure to serve some hard proof this time around. More updates to follow, I’M SURE. She posted a picture of her pregnant belly and this comment on Instagram: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Read More

BEYONCE COACHELLA PERFORMANCE ‘UP IN THE AIR’

Beyonce is not saying whether she’ll perform at Coachella, and we’ve now learned she did NOT tell festival organizers she was pregnant when they announced she was headlining. Goldenvoice — a subsidiary of AEG Live which produces the event — did not learn Beyonce was expecting twins until they saw it Wednesday on TMZ … seriously. Goldenvoice is playing it close to the vest, but our sources made it clear they’re not thrilled they went out on a limb with the announcement, given this is a high-risk pregnancy. Bey is 35 and her first pregnancy with a single child was difficult, requiring bed rest. Our sources say Goldenvoice still has no idea how far along she is, which obviously becomes a factor for the April event. In fact one source says Goldenvoice tried in vain Thursday to reach Bey or her reps. A source connected with Beyonce told us the singer still plans to perform, assuming her pregnancy goes well. That said, we’re told Goldenvoice is not worried and doesn’t feel pressure to find another headliner. We’re told the festival was almost sold out before the January 3 lineup was announced. As one source put it, Coachella is fluid in that Goldenvoice “constantly talks to bands,” so a replacement won’t be difficult if necessary.

Read More

Tamron Hall walks away from ‘Today’ over Megyn Kelly

Tamron Hall’s decision to leave NBC News after her show was axed to make way for new star Megyn Kelly sent shockwaves through the TV world — and a 30 Rock insider told Page Six Hall walked away leaving “multiple millions” on the table. “Tamron was offered a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal to stay at the ‘Today’ show and she turned it down,” the insider said. “People inside NBC were shocked. They expected her to stay,” a source said. Hall’s relationship with NBC soured when the network canceled her top-rated morning show “Today’s Take,” which she co-hosted with Al Roker, to create a slot for Kelly. Hall found out she was being ousted minutes before she went on-air last Friday. “She was devastated to get the news. It was almost an Ann Curry moment live again on TV. It was surreal,” another insider told us.

Read More

Alan Thicke’s son recalls final moments with his father

Alan Thicke’s son Carter believed his father would pull through after suffering a ruptured artery on Dec. 13. “The ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilized him and everything seemed fine,” Carter, 19, told Entertainment Tonight. The pair were playing hockey at the Pickwick Gardens ice skating rink in Burbank, Calif., when Alan collapsed. “I got to give him a hug and said, ‘I love you,’” Carter recalled. “That was the last time I saw him.” Alan later died at the hospital. According to his death certificate, the actor passed away after his aorta tore and eventually ruptured. He was 69.

Read More

NICKI MINAJ AND DRAKE CALL TRUCE Now That Meek’s Gone

Nicki Minaj and Drake have ended the cold war that lasted more than 2 years. Nicki posted a photo of herself and Drake Wednesday morning … with no caption, but we know what went down before they squashed the beef. Our Young Money sources tell us Drake saw an NFL Network segment on January 8 that featured Lil Wayne and Nicki. Drake immediately called label honcho Mack Maine, and said … “Why didn’t you tell me the family is back?” Mack quickly set up a meeting for the full Young Money roster that turned into a peace summit. We’re told Drake hopped on a jet to Miami on January 12, and sat down with Nicki and Wayne. The photo she posted was taken during that meeting. Remember … Drake and Nicki haven’t spoken since they recorded “Truffle Butter” in 2014. She purposely stayed on the sidelines during his beef with then bf Meek Mill. Nicki announced their split on Jan. 5 — one week later she was chopping it up with Drake, and we’re told everything’s cool between the labelmates now. As Drake said, “I don’t wanna hear about this ever again. Not even when she tell him they’re better as friends.”

Read More

STEVIE J PLEADS GUILTY IN CHILD SUPPORT CASE … Forced to Pay $1.3 Mil

Stevie J’s failure to pay child support just smacked him in the face, and wallet — the judge is ordering him to pay $1,304,835.86 … and that’s getting off easy. Stevie was forced to fork over the dough to wipe the slate on back child support owed to a baby mama. He’ll also be on probation for 3 years, unless he pays off the $1.3 mil sooner than that. Stevie made quite the impassioned plea to the judge, saying — “I accept full responsibility for not fully financially supporting my children when I was younger, but I’ve stepped up to the plate now and I fully support my children not only financially, but they are the closest individuals to me.” TMZ broke the story … federal prosecutors wanted Stevie to do hard time after grossly falling behind on his payments. He could’ve gotten 6 months behind bars. Now it’s just financial pain.

Read More

Paris judge meets with Kim — in NYC — to talk Paris robbery

When you’re Kim Kardashian, the judge comes to you — even if it means crossing the Atlantic. The reality-TV queen met Wednesday with a French judge, who flew to New York City to get Kim’s blow-by-blow of how armed robbers tied her up in Paris and swiped almost $10 million in jewelry last year. Kardashian brought her two kids — North, 3, and Saint, 13 months — to the Big Apple sit-down, but hubby Kanye West stayed behind in LA because Kim was worried about stressing him out, TMZ reported.

Read More

Asia frontman John Wetton dies at 67

Singer and bassist John Wetton of the rock group Asia has died. He was 67. A statement from his publicist, Glass Onyon PR, says Wetton died Tuesday from colon cancer. Wetton was a founding member of Asia. He rose to fame as part of English rock band King Crimson in the 1970s. He had planned to tour with Asia but announced in January that he would be unable to join his bandmates due to chemotherapy treatment. He said at the time he hoped to resume touring later in the year. Asia bandmate Carl Palmer said the world had lost “another musical giant.” Wetton was a recovered alcoholic who had worked in the past 11 years to help others quit drinking. He is survived by wife Lisa and son Dylan.

Read More

A Crucial Star Wars Character Has Just Been Revealed For the First Time

If you’ve only been watching Star Wars movies over the past two years, you’ve missed a bunch of great stuff. The comics, books, and TV shows have featured huge revelations, new characters, and more. In the case of the books, though, most of the new stuff has only been visible in our imaginations. Until now. The third book in Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath trilogy, Empire’s End, is out February 21. (Exclusive first excerpt here!) It’s a story set after Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens that explains what happened to classic and fan favorite characters, as well as lots of new characters. Two of the stars of the story are Rebel Norra Wexley and Imperial Rae Sloane, and on the occasion of the final book’s release, Barnes and Noble will release an exclusive poster with them on it. We’ve seen Sloane before, in the pages of the Marvel Comics, but never as a Grand Admiral. And no one has ever seen Norra Wexley before, which means this is her first actual appearance in Star Wars canon. Here are Grand Admiral Sloane and Wexley, thanks to Del Rey and artist Steve Thomas.

Read More

SCOTT DISICK DROPPED RACKS FOR MIAMI GETAWAY

Scott Disick treated himself like the lord he is when he escaped from the Kardashians … by dropping tens of thousands to chill for a few nights. Scott was hanging at the Setai Hotel in Miami Sunday through Tuesday night, and we’ve learned he stayed in their Grand Suite. The name makes sense — it has 3 bedrooms, spa/sauna, gourmet kitchen and a swagged out TV room … plus killer ocean views. Before ya book, it goes for $12,500 per night. We’re told he ordered plenty of room service while partying with his many lady friends and one guy friend you probably know — Don Julio. 1942 to be exact. As we reported, Scott beelined it for South Beach after a blowout with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in Costa Rica. The Lord spares no expense when bouncing back.

Read More