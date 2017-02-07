Celebrity News for February 7th, 2017

Jamie Lynn Spears Watched Her Daughter Crash ATV, But Could Not Rescue Her

When the news first released reports that Jamie Lynn Spears’s eight-year-old daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, had crashed her ATV into a pond, it noted that the accident occurred during a hunting trip. In fact, the details are far more harrowing. Maddie drove into a pond on the family’s property, as Spears and her husband watched in horror. Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Maddie steered her vehicle away from a drainage ditch but, according to the report, “she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond…The ATV and child were instantly submerged right before their eyes.” Spears and other family members immediately dove into the pond, yet they could not detach Maddie from her seatbelt and the safety netting. After two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived on the scene and were successful in retrieving the child from the water.

Read More

Nicolas Cage’s son crashes car after wild police chase

Nicolas Cage may want to consider starring in a “Problem Child” reboot because his son Weston is in trouble yet again. Weston, 26, was arrested Saturday after what would have been a minor fender bender, TMZ reports. The aspiring heavy metal singer was in a minor collision with another vehicle while driving in the San Fernando Valley, after which sources told the site he exchanged information with the other driver, but speed off when he thought cops were coming to the scene. About a mile from the crash, law enforcement sources say that Weston lost control of the vehicle, at which point he ended up on someone’s lawn, taking out a row of mailboxes and a street sign before finally stopping — but only after he hit a tree.

Read More

Kate Upton throws diva fit over Sports Illustrated cover

Sports Illustrated is releasing its highly anticipated Swimsuit issue on Monday, and sources tell us that it’s likely they will have three covers starring tennis champ Serena Williams, 63-year-old model Christie Brinkley, and possibly Kate Upton. Last year, the magazine also used three covers, which featured curvy model Ashley Graham, Hailey Clauson and mixed martial arts champ Ronda Rousey in body paint. Sources tell us that an appearance by Upton — whose Rookie of the Year pictures in the mag in 2011 helped make her a star — is still up in the air because of her diva demands. “There was drama,” says the source. “Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover. She also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.”

Read More

COACHELLA FULL STEAM AHEAD WITH BEYONCE

Coachella music festival producers have had no contact with Beyonce since her pregnancy announcement, but they are NOT making alternate plans … because pregnancy is a tricky issue. Sources connected with the festival tell TMZ, producers have not reached out to Bey and she has not said a word to them since telling the world last week she’s having twins. One source intimately involved in organizing the festival tells us it’s a slippery slope for them to start inquiring whether a pregnant woman can perform. They are aware her first pregnancy was high-risk and even required bed rest, but we’re told they have no alternative plans … it’s full steam ahead.

Bieber made $1.75M more than Gronk for Super Bowl commercial It’s good to be Justin Bieber. The pop superstar was paid an estimated $2 million for his appearance in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad, in which he donned a tux and urged fans to share their best touchdown celebrations. Meanwhile, insiders say Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who appeared as a partially clad caveman in Bieber’s ad, commanded a cheaper $250,000 fee, even though he was on the winning team. Then again, Gronk also landed a second ad spot for Tide — so he wasn’t totally taken to the cleaners.

Lady Gaga announces world tour after Super Bowl performance Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer. Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil. Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park. The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City. Read More Lady Gaga Wore $863 Worth of Makeup on Her Face for the Super Bowl Things that amazed you about Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night in no particular order: How she jumped off of incredibly high things. How she can do that much dancing and still sound amazing when she sings. How she can manage to even change her makeup (that bedazzled eye mask she wore at the beginning and then removed) mid-performance. I don’t have answers on how she pulled off the first two on the list other than just the fact that she’s Gaga, but I do have the breakdown of her super high-maintenance look for the evening. Makeup artist Sarah Tanno created the looks using only Marc Jacobs Beauty for all 23 products, which, as you know if you’ve ever walked down the MJ aisle at Sephora, aren’t exactly cheap. I did some math to save you the effort, and the total came out to a whopping $836 to get the look. Expensive but totally worth it, right? I would expect no less from Gaga. Here’s what Tanno used: Read More ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show “The Simpsons” needs to stop predicting the future because it’s freaking us out. It seems the long-running cartoon once again gazed into its crystal ball to foretell Lady Gaga’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl. Sort of! Twitter users pointed out the resemblance between Gaga’s harnessed descent from the top of Houston’s NRG Stadium Sunday night to a 2012 “Simpsons” episode in which an animated Gaga flew over concertgoers while tethered to a helicopter. Even the outfits have that same funky vibe ― with the fire-shooting bra cones as one notable distinction. Read More FUTURE & SNOOP Promoter Stiffed Us, So We Bailed … WHAT ISIS ‘THREAT’?? Snoop Dogg, Future, Flo Rida and other big artists were MIA from a Super Bowl party gig, and the promoter tried to blame ISIS — but the real problem was $$$$. The Saturday night party in Houston, slugged “Super Bash,” was also supposed to feature Nick Cannon and Floyd Mayweather — but none of them were there. The promoter, whose ticket packages ran from $75 to $5,000 each, said the party was celeb-free due to a bomb threat a few blocks away. Sources connected to the venue tell us the promoter simply didn’t come up with enough scratch to pay the celebs and vendors for the event. Other sources — close to Snoop, Future and Flo Rida — tell us they never inked a deal because they never got paid, so they never planned to attend. There really was a bomb threat, but we’re told it played no part in the no-shows. Read More Lena Dunham: Donald Trump made me lose weight Lena Dunham has Donald Trump to thank for her recent weight loss. “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” Dunham, 30, told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show Monday (via Entertainment Weekly). The actress, who has long been criticized for her body image, continued, “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.” She admitted to Stern that initially Trump winning the election “seemed like an impossible joke” that “would never happen,” adding that she told herself, “the most qualified candidate we’ve ever had is running against a steak salesman. We’re going to be fine.” Read More