Celebrity News for February 9th, 2017

Charles Oakley, the bruising forward who more than anyone displayed the grit and physical play of Pat Riley’s ’90s Knicks, was arrested and taken out of Madison Square Garden during Wednesday’s game against the Clippers following an altercation with security guards. The incident occurred in the pricey seats after Oakley allegedly heckled team owner James Dolan who was sitting nearby, said a source who witnessed the incident and asked not to be identified. “I didn’t do nothing … this is bulls—t,” Oakley said in the tunnel under the seats while handcuffed and before being taken away by police. Oakley, 53, also was heard to say “Dolan,” an obvious reference to the Knicks owner, but the exact words were not clear. He was charged with three counts of assault and criminal trespass, all misdemeanors, and was released Wednesday night from Midtown Precinct South with a desk appearance ticket. He did not stop to comment. A second source maintained three security guards suffered cuts and bruises.

Beyoncé is reportedly being sued for over $20 million for sampling the voice of a deceased New Orleans rapper in her song “Formation,” according to TMZ. The estate of Anthony Barré, who went by the stage name Messy Mya, filed a lawsuit against the pop singer, claiming she used a snippet of Barré’s voice in her hit song without his permission. Barré was a YouTube celebrity who was shot and killed in 2010. The snippet in question ― “Oh, yes, I like that” ― comes from Barré’s 2010 video “A 27-Piece Huh?” It can be heard at about the 1-minute mark in Beyoncé’s “Formation” video.

Madonna adopts twin sisters from Malawi

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” the Queen of Pop wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!” They are reportedly 4½ years old. The Material Girl initially denied reports that she planned to adopt kids from Malawi, but an Instagram photo from July showing the girls with Madonna’s 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes.

Chrissy Teigen uninjured in hit and run accident

Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run car accident Tuesday night in Hollywood. As police sources told E! News, Teigen, 31, was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck. She was unharmed. An unspecified suspect was later arrested on a misdemeanor hit and run. On Wednesday, Teigen took to Twitter to address both the incident and her condition. “Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I’m good!,” she tweeted.

Grammys to pay tribute to Prince and George Michael

unday’s Grammy Awards will include special tributes to pop music icons Prince and George Michael. Organizers announced Wednesday that the program will include two performances in honor of the stars who died last year. The announcement didn’t say who would perform the tributes. Previously announced performers for this year’s show include Adele, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Metallica. Gaga performed a medley of the late David Bowie’s hits during last year’s show. The “Late Late Show’s” James Corden is hosting the Grammys, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday night from Los Angeles.

