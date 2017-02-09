Celebrity News for February 9th, 2017

Security drags Charles Oakley out of Knicks game in unreal scene
Charles Oakley, the bruising forward who more than anyone displayed the grit and physical play of Pat Riley’s ’90s Knicks, was arrested and taken out of Madison Square Garden during Wednesday’s game against the Clippers following an altercation with security guards. The incident occurred in the pricey seats after Oakley allegedly heckled team owner James Dolan who was sitting nearby, said a source who witnessed the incident and asked not to be identified. “I didn’t do nothing … this is bulls—t,” Oakley said in the tunnel under the seats while handcuffed and before being taken away by police. Oakley, 53, also was heard to say “Dolan,” an obvious reference to the Knicks owner, but the exact words were not clear. He was charged with three counts of assault and criminal trespass, all misdemeanors, and was released Wednesday night from Midtown Precinct South with a desk appearance ticket. He did not stop to comment. A second source maintained three security guards suffered cuts and bruises.
Beyoncé Reportedly Sued For More Than $20 Million Over ‘Formation’ Sample
Beyoncé is reportedly being sued for over $20 million for sampling the voice of a deceased New Orleans rapper in her song “Formation,” according to TMZ. The estate of Anthony Barré, who went by the stage name Messy Mya, filed a lawsuit against the pop singer, claiming she used a snippet of Barré’s voice in her hit song without his permission. Barré was a YouTube celebrity who was shot and killed in 2010. The snippet in question ― “Oh, yes, I like that” ― comes from Barré’s 2010 video “A 27-Piece Huh?” It can be heard at about the 1-minute mark in Beyoncé’s “Formation” video.
Madonna adopts twin sisters from Malawi
“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” the Queen of Pop wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!” They are reportedly 4½ years old. The Material Girl initially denied reports that she planned to adopt kids from Malawi, but an Instagram photo from July showing the girls with Madonna’s 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes.
Chrissy Teigen uninjured in hit and run accident
Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit and run car accident Tuesday night in Hollywood. As police sources told E! News, Teigen, 31, was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck. She was unharmed. An unspecified suspect was later arrested on a misdemeanor hit and run. On Wednesday, Teigen took to Twitter to address both the incident and her condition. “Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I’m good!,” she tweeted.
Grammys to pay tribute to Prince and George Michael
unday’s Grammy Awards will include special tributes to pop music icons Prince and George Michael. Organizers announced Wednesday that the program will include two performances in honor of the stars who died last year. The announcement didn’t say who would perform the tributes. Previously announced performers for this year’s show include Adele, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Metallica. Gaga performed a medley of the late David Bowie’s hits during last year’s show. The “Late Late Show’s” James Corden is hosting the Grammys, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday night from Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga Shuts Down Body Shamers After Super Bowl Performance
This is why we can’t have nice things. After putting on a show-stopping 13-minute performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Lady Gaga is speaking out against the cruel body shamers out there who dared to critique her abs rather than her set. On Tuesday night, Gaga took to Instagram where she posted a photo of herself from the halftime show wearing sparkly hotpants and a cropped shirt that resembled shoulder pads worn by football players. “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she captioned the photo. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.” “Be you, and be relentlessly you,” she added. “That’s the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, Gaga”
Process server sues Tyga for having him beaten up
Just because the evictions have slowed down doesn’t mean Tyga’s spending any less time in the courtroom. A process server who claims the 27-year-old had him beaten up, is suing the rapper, reports TMZ. The suit is related to a November incident in which Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend was served as he walked into his birthday bash at The Penthouse nightclub in West Hollywood. According to the website, the process server claims he was “grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked” by a member of Tyga’s entourage after he served him. While the “Ayo” emcee did not participate in the scuffle, the man claims that he ordered it. Tyga’s reps did not respond to a request for comment about the report.
Justin Timberlake traumatized by childhood fame
Despite his massive success as a child star-turned-Hollywood Renaissance man, Justin Timberlake isn’t too eager for his son Silas to follow in his showbiz footsteps. “You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, ‘It’s not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could,’” Timberlake, 36, told The Hollywood Reporter. “But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f—k me up!’” While the “Cry Me a River” singer didn’t go into detail about the trauma, he did explain that growing up in the spotlight wasn’t exactly easy, especially during his years in *NSYNC.
Spinal Tap reunites for lawsuit
Spinal Tap has reunited — this time in a Los Angeles court to challenge the French studio Vivendi S.A. for millions in profits from the mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner on Tuesday joined a federal lawsuit filed last year by bandmate and Spinal Tap co-creator Harry Shearer. Shearer, who also voices numerous characters on “The Simpsons,” sued Vivendi S.A. and its subsidiary StudioCanal in October alleging that the companies fraudulently withheld profits from the 1984 film. Reiner directed and narrated the classic satire of a fictional British rock band on the decline. An email message sent to Vivendi seeking comment was not immediately returned. The company has said it does not comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit seeks rights to the film and its characters.
Anna Nicole Smith’s mother desperate to see Dannielynn
Ten years after the death of Anna Nicole Smith, her mother has a message for Larry Birkhead. “I wanna be part of Dannielynn’s life,” Virgie Arthur told The Daily Mail of her estranged relative. “It’s not fair to her, not to know her mother’s side of the family, it’s not fair.” Arthur, 65, says she hasn’t seen the 10-year-old since 2010 and is convinced that she will reach out eventually — most likely to the dismay of her father. “One day you will have problems with her,” Arthur warned. “Although you’ve never let us be a part of her life, we’re still here and one day she will come to find us.”
