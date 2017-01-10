Celebrity News for January 10th, 2017

The gang of seasoned criminals charged in Kardashian jewelry heist

DNA found on the restraints used to tie up Kim Kardashian during her robbery in October led to the arrest of 17 suspects Monday — just the latest twist in a jewelry heist that played out like a Hollywood blockbuster. The crew of seasoned criminals included one of Kardashian’s chauffeurs in Paris, who cops say may have set her up by feeding information about her location and bodyguards. Among his alleged accomplices were two women who tailed the reality-TV star in the days before the nearly $10 million robbery at her ritzy rented Parisian pad in during Paris Fashion Week, police said. Kardashian was held up at gunpoint by five masked men who made off with her jewelry, including a $4.5 million ring that her hubby, Kanye West, gave to her as an anniversary gift.

‘Humiliated’ Mariah Carey announces break from spotlight

Mariah Carey still won’t take responsibility for her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance. “I haven’t really addressed the situation of what happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will,” Carey, 46, said in an audio message to her Twitter followers on Sunday. “But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues that chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

CHRIS BROWN, SOULJA BOY WE’RE BOXING IN DUBAI To Make a Fortune Off Pay-Per-View

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are gearing up for a bloodbath in the ring, but for various reasons they can’t pull it off in the U.S. … so we’ve learned they’re planning to fight it out in Dubai. Sources connected with both Chris and Soulja tell TMZ they genuinely dislike each other and each wants to beat the crap out of the other, but what they want more than anything is a huge paycheck by running the fight on Pay-Per-View. The initial plan was for a Vegas fight, but we’ve learned there are several rules and regs that would make such a fight impossible there, not the least of which is a mandatory drug test for amateur fights … which both Chris and Soulja know they would never pass.

Channing Tatum posts naked pic of wife

On Sunday, the hunky actor, 36, opened the doors of his bedroom to share a naked photo of his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, lying in bed. “Nap time = The Best Time,” Channing captioned the black and white photo.doting on his wife. When Jenna, 36, landed on the cover of Cosmopolitan, Channing jumped on social media to celebrate her. “I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the @Cosmpolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it,” he captioned a snap reading the mag. “Proud of you @jennaldewan.”

Jamie Foxx’s entourage involved in fight at LA hotspot

Jamie Foxx‘s friends got into a fight with another table while dining out at LA hotspot Catch on Saturday night. The ruckus started when a group of guys sitting near Foxx’s table complained that the Oscar winner’s entourage was too loud, a source told Page Six. “There were some words exchanged, then some pushing and shoving, and security moved in pretty fast and the table of random guys were escorted out,” the source said, adding that Foxx himself was not personally involved in the fight. Foxx, 49, and his friends remained at the restaurant after the altercation. Jerry Bruckheimer and Michael Bay were at the next table when the tiff broke out.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie agree to handle divorce privately

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family, the actors announced in a joint statement Monday. Their statement released Monday night to The Associated Press said that they will keep future details of their divorce confidential by using a private judge. “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” their statement read. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

DEBBIE REYNOLDS DEATH CERTIFICATE Confirms Fatal Stroke

Debbie Reynolds died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain … this according to her death certificate. According to the doc — obtained by TMZ — Debbie’s official cause of death was an intracerebral hemorrhage … essentially a stroke. It also lists hypertension as an underlying cause of the stroke. Reynolds died in an L.A. hospital Dec. 28, just one day after daughter Carrie Fisher died after a massive heart attack. TMZ broke the story … Reynolds was rushed to a hospital when someone from her son Todd’s home called 911 to report a possible stroke. Todd told us his mom was talking about Carrie just before suffering her stroke, and said … “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.” Reynolds was 84.

J.J. Abrams Says He’s Done With the Remake/Reboot Business

Look at J.J. Abrams‘ filmography and you’ll find a guy with a talent for remaking, rebooting, and remixing. While he’s also spearheaded his fair share of wholly original work, he’s become a reliable source for any old franchise in need of an adrenaline injection to heart. Mission: Impossible III. Star Trek. Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s kind of his thing. But Abrams himself seems ready to move on to other things, saying that he’s ready to spread his wings and fly away from the land of reboots and remakes.

Meryl Streep invited to MMA event after Golden Globes diss

The MMA wants to prove to Meryl Streep that it is a “truly artistic” sport. When the 67-year-old actress accepted the Cecil D. DeMille award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes on Sunday, she told the audience, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.” In response, Scott Coker, president of Bellator MMA, extended an invite to Streep in an open letter.

Leo, Nina Agdal steal the show at Jimmy Fallon’s afterparty

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Nina Agdal were the star attraction at Jimmy Fallon’s Golden Globes afterparty at Delilah. DiCaprio attended the awards ceremony solo earlier in the night, and presented the best actress in a drama movie trophy to Isabelle Huppert. Agdal later joined Leo at Fallon’s party, where they also hung out with his newly single p - - - y posse pal Tobey Maguire and Jonah Hill. DiCaprio was spotted cozying up to another model in December when Agdal was away, but sources told Page Six that he and the Danish swimwear model are going strong, and “he really likes her.”

