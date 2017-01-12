Celebrity News for January 12th, 2017

KIM KARDASHIAN Robbery Suspects TIED TO BELGIUM’S ILLEGAL DIAMOND TRADE

Kim Kardashian’s robbers have strong ties to the illegal diamond trade in Belgium and now the country’s federal police force is on what is probably a futile hunt to track down the bling. Sources with knowledge of Belgium’s “black market” for diamonds tell us several men arrested for the Paris robbery have ties to the market. There’s a diamond district in Antwerp and shady jewelry shops do business just outside the perimeter … that’s likely where Kim’s jewelry ended up. Law enforcement sources in Belgium tell us their federal police force is investigating, but our sources say … since more than 3 months have passed it’ll be next to impossible to get the bling back. Stuff on the illegal market just moves around too quickly.

Read More

WOODY HARRELSON SIGNS ON FOR YOUNG HAN SOLO FILM

Veteran film and television actor Woody Harrelson is stepping aboard the upcoming Han Solo movie set to arrive in theaters next year. Harrelson, known for wide-ranging roles in film and TV such as The Hunger Games, No Country For Old Men, True Detective, Cheers, and Zombieland, will join actors Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Emilia Clarke in the adventure. This Star Wars Story is the second in a series of films that live outside the Skywalker family saga, and is set during the early scoundrel days of the iconic characters, prior to A New Hope.

Read More

Two More Heroes Are Showing Up in Avengers: Infinity War

Speaking with MTV News, Zoe Saldana confirmed Gamora will be in the movie. “I don’t know when they’re going to let me read it. I’m not looking forward to the 5 hours of green make up, but every time I finally arrive on set I feel so happy and lucky to be there.” Similarly, in an interview with Italian magazine, L’Uomo Vogue, Tom Holland revealed Spider-Man will also appear in the overstuffed Avengers movie. Inserted through Google Translate, Holland’s answer makes him sound a bit like a Kraang.

Read More

Tyrion Lannister fans, assemble! Peter Dinklage in talks for next Avengers movie.

Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, is in early talks for a role in Avengers: Infinity War, the first part of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three cinematic finale, Variety reported Wednesday. Disney/Marvel had no immediate comment. Variety characterized the negotiations as being in “early talks,” so we’re probably a long ways from confirmation, and there are no details on what character Dinklage might play. It seems extremely unlikely that he would reprise his role as Boliver Trask from X-Men: Days of Future Past — though it’s technically a Marvel property, the X-Men films belong to Fox, which so far hasn’t shared characters with Disney/Marvel (a la Sony for Spider-Man: Homecoming). Variety notes that Game of Thrones‘ new fall shooting schedule cleared the way for Dinklage to board Infinity War, which starts production this summer.

Read More

The entire cast of ‘Arrested Development’ will return for a new season

A new season of cult TV comedy, “Arrested Development,” is close to becoming a reality now that the cast has agreed to their salaries. “I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” executive producer Brian Grazer told TheWrap on Wednesday. “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure. That’s been the hardest–it’s all hard… But it should be happening soon.”

Read More

Natalie Portman: Ashton paid three times as much as me

Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in 2011’s “No Strings Attached.” Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn’t as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, “we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”The 35-year-old says she doesn’t “think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities.” She says women need to “be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.” Kutcher’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Read More

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spotted kissing

It appears that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd both have a type. She likes bad boys with angelic voices; he likes brunettes. On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of the two (supposedly single) singers kissing outside of the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi the night before. In the pics, Gomez, 24, can be seen draping herself over the “Star Boy” crooner, 26, as the pair try to shield themselves behind a dumpster in front of the Italian eatery.

Read More

Erin Andrews details Disneyland engagement: ‘Bawling like a child’

It’s only fitting Erin Andrews’ fairy-tale engagement occurred at the happiest place on earth.The Fox sideline reporter and “Dancing with the Stars” host gushed on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, describing how she was brought to tears when her longtime beau, former NHL player Jarrett Stoll, popped the question last month.

Read More

SOULJA BOY HOME BURGLARIZED During War with Chris Brown

Soulja Boy’s house was burglarized Tuesday … in the throes of his war with Chris Brownthat now has tinges of a gang feud. Law enforcement sources tell us a man busted into Soulja’s Hollywood Hills home early Tuesday morning. After busting the front door down the crook nabbed $10k in cash and $12k in jewelry. We’re told SB wasn’t home at the time of the burglary … but his house is wired with surveillance cameras, one of which captured the suspect’s image. TMZ broke the story … Soulja and Chris Brown are taking their feud into a boxing ring — probably in Dubai. Wack 100, who’s siding squarely with Soulja, says very clearly the fight is being controlled by West Coast gangs. Chris’ team, which includes Mike Tyson, begs to differ. Cops are investigating the incident … they were at the house again Wednesday afternoon. We’re told so far there’s no evidence Chris or his crew were involved.

Read More

Kendra Wilkinson gets in tequila-fueled airplane tiff

Kendra Wilkinson’s airplane partying almost led to punches. “I almost got in a fight with this woman on a plane. We’re coming back from Vegas, it was a 45-minute flight — we’re a little drunk,” the reality star said in an interview posted on TMZ that was conducted as she left LAX Airport. Wilkinson, who appeared to still be tipsy in the video, says she was taking shots of tequila with another passenger on the plane, when a woman in back of them got upset at their loudness. Or, as Wilkinson put it, she “was jealous as f–k that she couldn’t party with us.” Thankfully, they walked off the plane without a physical confrontation. Wilkinson has a 7-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, but was solo as she left the airport. Wilkinson’s reps didn’t immediately get back to us with comment, but Wilkinson herself did reply on Twitter: “I was f–ked up. 😂😂😂.”

Read More