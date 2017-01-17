Celebrity News for January 17th, 2017

Inside Lady Gaga’s dangerous Super Bowl halftime plans

Lady Gaga wants to sing on the roof of the Super Bowl — and lawyers and technicians alike are trying to figure out how to make her ambitious plan work. Gaga has come up with the elaborate, and somewhat dangerous, idea to sing from the top of the NRG Stadium’s dome in Houston as part of her spectacular halftime show on Feb. 5. Although insiders say “her team is worried” about technical and safety issues surrounding Gaga’s scheme, we’re told the “Born This Way” singer is “all for it” and “pushing to do it.” “They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” says a source with knowledge of the arrangements. Organizers are also considering “airlifting” the famously outrageous performer onto the Stadium, where yet-to-be decided teams will compete in Super Bowl LI.

Read More

BBC is investigating if Russians leaked Sherlock finale

The BBC is investigating how the fourth season finale of Sherlock was leaked online, after a Russian-language version of the episode was illegally uploaded ahead of transmission. A leaked version of His Final Problem featured a short continuity announcement that identified it as broadcast by Russian state-owned Channel One. It appeared online on Saturday. After the leaked episode started circulating online, the BBC tweeted: “We are aware that # Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. # KeepMeSpoilerFree “

Will Ferrell has been photographed filming a ‘Sherlock’ parody

Well, the bad news is that the final episode of Sherlock Season 4 has now been broadcast, and the adventures of everyone’s favourite sardonic detective are wrapped for another year. But for every story that ends, a new one is just beginning. Over the last week, sightings of Will Ferrell around the University of Greenwich in London have been at an all-time high. According to the university, the actor is currently on set filming Sherlock parody Holmes and Watson — a comedy scheduled for 2018 that will also star Ralph Fiennes and Hugh Laurie.

Read More

‘Hidden Figures’ Is The First Movie With Multiple Female Leads To Remain No. 1 Since 2011

Having expanded to theaters nationwide at the start of the month, “Hidden Figures” is the perfect antidote to the doldrums of January moviegoing. It’s breezy but powerful, and its PG rating invites families without spurning adult interest. And now, by our calculations, “Hidden Figures” is the first live-action, non-franchise film starring more than one female lead to hit No. 1 two weekends in a row since “The Help” in 2011. (Curiously enough, both star Octavia Spencer. “The Help” found her sharing the screen with Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard. “Hidden Figures” gives her Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe.)

Read More

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Becomes Top Grossing US 2016 Release With Over $500m

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story passed $500 million at the domestic box office today, after coming close with a $13.36 million fifthe weekend that saw it rise to $498.45 million total. The movie, the first standalone film in the Star Wars franchise, is the second consecutive film from Lucasfilm to pass the $500 million mark in US box office, after 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens set a new record with over $900 million grossed in its run. That also put Rogue One in first place amongst all 2016 releases, as it passed Finding Dory‘s $486.3 million to officially win the year. Disney finished with four of the top five, as Rogue One, Finding Dory, Captain America: Civil War were 1, 2, 3, with The Jungle Book coming in at #5. Zootopia finished 7th on the year, with Moana and Doctor Strange at a respectable 11 and 12, all contributing to Disney’s record-setting box office take on the year.

Read More

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Facebook page rewrote MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ and it is bad

Barney Stinson might be funny for his unapologetic womanizing on How I Met Your Mother. But mixing his character with revered civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. seems destined to go wrong. The Facebook page for the TV show — which ended in 2014 — published a post on MLK Day, appropriating King’s revered “I Have a Dream” speech, but in the character of Stinson. It’s tacky as hell, featuring lines like “I have a dream that one day all bros will rise up and live out the true meaning of their creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident – that all are boobs are created pretty good.'” Or a dream that “black and white chicks will come together in my bed” and “all tee-shirts will be wet and boob jobs will be free.” Yep.

Read More

Sasha Obama has a girls’ weekend in Miami

Sasha Obama didn’t quite manage to stay unnoticed during a girls’ weekend in Miami. She relaxed on the beach with friends but was surrounded by Secret Service agents, who stood out in the sand as they wore heavy black suits and stern expressions. The 15-year-old, who missed her father’s farewell address due to a school exam, was in Florida over the weekend with a group of friends, including Joe Biden’s granddaughter Maisy. On Saturday night, they danced and dined in a private room at STK South Beach.

Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER TROLL ARRESTED ALLEGEDLY EXTORTS YOUNG FANS INTO SENDING NUDE PHOTOS

A man is in custody for allegedly trolling the Internet for Justin Bieber fans, targeting young girls and strong-arming them into sending him nude photos … or else. Bryan Asrary allegedly found a 9-year-old girl back in 2014 who was viewing Bieber’s Instagram page. Asrary direct messaged the girl and said he knew Bieber and said he could arrange a text meeting. Asrary then pretended to be Bieber, and demanded the girl send nude photos of herself and threatened to hurt her if she refused. The girl sent nude selfies and video. Last year Asrary allegedly contacted the girl again … this time threatening to publish and broadcast the photos she had sent him unless she sent more. She told her mom, and the cops got involved. According to cops, they confronted Asrary and he confessed to extorting the girl and other victims around the country into sending him nude photos. He’s facing extortion, child porn and other charges.

Read More

If You Liked Suicide Squad, You’ll Love The Young Pope

The Young Pope is HBO’s delightfully absurd new drama that aims to finally answer the Church’s oldest question: What if the pope was a young, chain-smoking bully with a hot bod and a twisted thirst for power? Despite its prestige television presentation, the show is a lot more Twin Peaks than House of Cards. In the end, however, The Young Pope finds its closest spiritual companion in last year’s Suicide Squad. Exploring the world of Vatican City through a series of church figures framed as gossipy, vindictive antiheroes, The Young Pope has a lot in common with the DC supervillain romp. Suicide Squad is explicitly a fantasy movie, but The Young Pope’s bizarre premise effectively puts it in that genre as well: The new pontiff is a 47-year-old with movie star good looks who references Daft Punk in casual conversation, loves Cherry Coke Zero and nonchalantly states that God lives in a duplex in the Big Dipper. Similarly, both works take themselves deadly seriously, while also understanding that whatever universe they inhabit is distant from the one we live in. And just like Suicide Squad, The Young Pope reveals a lot about the state of the world today.

Read More

Dick Gautier, ‘Get Smart’ actor, dies at 85

Dick Gautier, who is best known to baby boomers as Hymie the Robot in “Get Smart,” died Friday in Los Angeles of pneumonia, according to his daughter, Denise. He was 85. Born in Culver City, Calif., Gautier quickly helped Hymie make an impression in the 1960s spy spoof. Despite the fact that he only appeared in six episodes over four seasons, Gautier’s deadpan delivery helped the robot become a memorable fan favorite. Gautier’s film and TV credits after “Get Smart” include appearances in “When Things Were Rotten,” “Love, American Style,” “Fantasy Island,” “Fun With Dick and Jane” and “Charlie’s Angels.” Gautier was also well known in the theater community for playing Conrad Birdie in the original production of “Bye, Bye Birdie” in 1960. The production, which also starred Dick Van Dyke, earned Gautier a Tony nomination.

Read More