Celebrity News for January 20th, 2017

Malia Obama lands internship with Harvey Weinstein
While the Obamas line up their post-White House plans, we hear that first daughter Malia Obama’s already landed a plum gig for sometime in the future — an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Sources buzzed about the gig before inaugural weekend. Malia, 18, has already built up an impressive résumé in film and TV, even before she attends Harvard University later this year. In 2015, she landed a summer internship on the set of HBO’s Lena Dunham series “Girls,” and she was seen delivering coffee to the series’ cast and crew in hip Williamsburg.
Alec Baldwin reprises Trump impersonation at anti-inauguration rally
Protesters have gathered around the U.S. Thursday night, in the lead-up to Donald Trump’s inauguration. New York City’s rally featured the likes of Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Robert De Niro, Al Sharpton and Alec Baldwin were in attendance. The latter of which just couldn’t help himself. Baldwin, who’s cut a reputation for his impersonations of the president-elect on Saturday Night Live, reprised his role in front of protestors outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. “I just want to say, I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time,” Baldwin said, in the voice of Trump. “I have to go to the bathroom. I have to pee. But I’m holding it in, I’m holding it in, I’m not gonna pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight, I’m gonna hold it in ’till I get there. “And then when I get to the Russian consulate, I’m going to have really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”
Gorillaz Debut New Anti-Trump Song ‘Hallelujah Money’ Before Inauguration
On the eve of the Donald Trump inauguration, Gorillaz has returned from a six-year hiatus to deliver a single questioning the spread of power and corruption. In the accompanying music video for the song ― titled “Hallelujah Money” ― English musician Benjamin Clementine sings in front of various imagery including a lobby resembling Trump Tower’s and (a bit confusingly) a march by the La Candelaria brotherhood, a Spanish group that dresses in white robes similar to the Ku Klux Klan, but has no affiliation. Uproxx partnered with Gorillaz to premiere the song, revealing that the song’s intent is to highlight the “relationship between power, corruption and compassion in the wake of this undeniably historical moment.”
Steve Harvey was ‘hurt’ by backlash following Trump meeting
On Monday during his radio show, Steve Harvey defended his decision to meet with President-elect Donald Trump, saying he has received backlash since his highly publicized meeting with Trump on Friday. “On a personal note, a lot of y’all hurt me,” he said on his show. “You really did. I didn’t expect the backlash to be so fierce.” Harvey said he felt it was important to meet with the president-elect when asked. “I have an obligation to take a seat at the table when invited,” Harvey said. “Change can only happen if you sit at the table … If you’re not at the table, you can’t even … suggest what we should be doing. Therefore, it was very important for me to take the meeting.” Harvey said he was contacted about the meeting by email through his TV show contacts.
Miguel Ferrer Dies: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘Crossing Jordan’ Star Was 61
The son of Oscar-winning actor Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney, and cousin of George Clooney, he was set to reprise his role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfeld on David Lynch’s revival Twin Peaks, which premieres May 21 on Showtime. “Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.” Ferrer joined the cast of CBS’ popular spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles in 2012, opposite Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt and others. He came in early on as the assistant director of NCIS and at first was a hard-as-nails unpleasant sort to the team. But during the course of the ensuing seasons, his Owen Granger warmed up to them and became a friend. There has been an ongoing mole-hunt storyline in the current eighth season of NCIS: LA, and Granger was stabbed while in police custody in the most recent episode that aired Sunday.
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Hit With Racial, Anti-Semitic Slurs By Paparazzo
Paparazzi are frequently under fire for crossing lines and testing boundaries with their subjects, but what they did most recently to Chrissy Teigen was too far. This was despicable. According to a series of tweets by the model, she and her husband, musician John Legend, were approached by paparazzi while leaving JFK airport in New York. After answering the paparazzi’s questions (some were about cooking, Teigen wrote), one allegedly came out with an awful racial slur: “Paparazzi at JFK just asked me “if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?” – and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics”
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid turned up at the same concert
It’s always awkward running into an ex. Even more so when that person was just spotted kissing someone else. Bella Hadid and the Weeknd were both in attendance at Yams Day, an A$AP Yams memorial concert, on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, just one week after the “Starboy” singer was spotted kissing Selena Gomez behind the dumpster at popular Los Angeles eatery Giorgio Baldi. The enigmatic crooner, 26, joined A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, French Montana and others in paying tribute to the late A$AP Mob co-founder on the second anniversary of his death. While Hadid was not there in any official capacity, she was spotted hanging out with fellow model and pal Kendall Jenner.
Uma Thurman’s ex denies alleged prostitute addiction
Uma Thurman’s lawyer hammered her French financier ex-boyfriend in their Manhattan custody trial Thursday, grilling him about cheating on a high school test, an alleged addiction to prostitutes and his rocky relationship with another ex, supermodel Elle Macpherson. “Did you tell Ms. Thurman you had paid someone to take your baccalaureate exam for you?” the lawyer, Eleanor Alter, asked in Manhattan Supreme Court. “Yes,” Arpad “Arki” Busson, answered from the witness stand. The then 17-year-old Busson was enrolled at the Institut Le Rosey boarding school in Switzerland at the time. “Did you also tell Ms. Thurman you had been addicted to prostitutes?” Alter asked. “No,” Busson said.
John Mellencamp’s ‘mystery blonde’ revealed
We’ve identified the “mystery blonde” who was with John Mellencamp, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, on Monday. She’s Chris Taylor — a longtime close friend of Mellencamp’s and communications head for Ronald Perelman. We reported that the foursome was seen at jam-packed Sushi of Gari in Tribeca before heading to the Odeon. Taylor told us Mellencamp is in town debuting his new record, “Easy Target.” “We’ve always looked to artists to covey our hopes, dreams and frustrations . . . John has always been that voice and very relatable,” Taylor said. Another source told us that Mellencamp — most recently linked to Christie Brinkley — is definitely single.
Cuba Gooding Jr. files for divorce
Cuba Gooding Jr. is finally pulling the plug on his marriage. The “American Crime Story” actor has officially filed for divorce from Sara Kapfer nearly two years after she initiated proceedings, TMZ reported on Thursday. According to the gossip site, Gooding, 49, is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter and offering spousal support. However, he wants all the money he made after the couple split in 2014 to remain with him, which would include his profits from “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
