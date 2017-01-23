Celebrity News for January 23rd, 2017

Secret Service isn’t pleased with Madonna’s ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

Madonna’s rally speech to the Women’s March this weekend about “blowing up the White House” has gotten the attention of federal law enforcement — as the Material Girl insisted Sunday she meant no harm. The US Secret Service, charged with protecting President Trump and his family, is aware of the comments and is investigating, according to the Gateway Pundit. The “Like a Virgin” singer told hundreds and thousands of marchers gathered in Washington Saturday: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said, wearing a black “pussycat” cap.

Celebrities join marches to speak out against Trump

Bold-faced names came out in force at the Women’s March on Washington and its “sister marches” — in some cases even risking the wrath of the Secret Service with their rhetoric. “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna told the crowd in the nation’s capital. “But I know that this won’t change anything.” “It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up,” the Material Girl said. “Good did not win this election. But good will win in the end.”

Michael Keaton just wants us to give Trump a chance

Michael Keaton is standing up against the Hollywood rebellion about President Donald Trump. The “Founder” star was at A-list hot spot the Tower Bar in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday night. Keaton got up to speak to Al Pacino and John Travolta, who were dining with Sunset Tower Hotel and Tower Bar owner Jeff Klein. Keaton was overheard saying, “Enough with the Hollywood BS. I didn’t vote for him, but we’ve got to just give him a chance at this point . . .”

Protesters go after Scott Baio in Washington, DC

Trump supporter Scott Baio was roughed up by protesters in DC on Friday night. Witnesses said Baio was attacked as he arrived at the Liberty Ball with Fox Business star Charlie Gasparino. A protester “called Scott a f - - king fascist and lunged at him” before Gasparino pushed the protester away. Later, another group of protesters approached Baio and wife Renee as they made their way to the Freedom Ball “and they had be extracted by the police.” A rep for Baio didn’t get back to us Sunday night.

Toby Keith Plays ‘Made In America’ on a Japanese Made Guitar

Toby Keith is currently on the charts with the hit ‘Made In America.’ Co-written by Bobby Pinson and Scott Reeves, the song promotes buying American made products with lyrics like it breaks his heart seein’ foreign cars, filled with fuel that isn’t ours. ‘Made In America’ is your typical flag waving, country loving anthem you’d expect from Toby Keith. However, according to Country Weekly, the ‘American Soldier’ singer plays the song on a Japanese-made Takamine guitar!

‘Rogue One’ Blasts Past $1B At Global Box Office; ‘Moana’ Sails To $500M+

Coming off of a record year, Disney hit a pair of major box office milestones this weekend with two of its late 2016-releases. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s rag-tag band of rebels zoomed across the $1B threshold at the global box office on Saturday and Moana navigated past the $500M mark. The current cume split is $512.2M domestic and $499.1M international for a global total of $1,011.3M through today. In the standings, Rogue is the No. 1 release of 2016 domestically and the No. 7 of all time. Globally, it’s the No. 4 movie of 2016 (the top three spots are also occupied by Dis titles). In another milestone, Rogue is the 7th movie ever to top $100M worldwide in IMAX with $101.3M to date.

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Defeats ‘Return Of Xander Cage’ At The Weekend Box Office

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” has turned into a horror hit with a surprisingly strong $40.2 million in its opening weekend at 3,038 North American locations. “Split,” starring James McAvoy as a man with 24 different personalities, performed far above recent expectations for Universal and Blumhouse. It easily topped the 2015 launch of Shyamalan’s found-footage horror movie “The Visit,” which scored an opening weekend of $25.4 million. “Split” doubled Vin Diesel’s launch of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” which is heading for a second-place finish for Paramount with $20 million at 3,651 sites ― in line with recent forecasts. Fox’s historical drama “Hidden Figures” maintained its impressive performance in third with $16.3 million at 3,416 theaters for a domestic total of $84.2 million.

‘A DOG’S PURPOSE’ PICKETED BY PETA We Will Shame the Audience

People who want to see “A Dog’s Purpose” will be greeted by animal rights activists and taunted if they buy tickets and enter the theater. PETA organizers tell TMZ they have plans to hit theaters across the country … protesting the treatment of the animal actors in the flick. As you know, the controversy erupted after TMZ posted video of a German Shepherd in distress when a handler tried to pull the canine into the water. The studio says the dog was treated humanely throughout the filming and the 40 second incident was harmless … the dog was willing to go in the water but got freaked out because producers changed the point of entry.

‘The Black Girl’ Stacey Dash Gets Canned By Fox News

Stacey Dash, a vehement Trump supporter and Republican apologist—you know, the one former Fox CEO Roger Ailes reportedly called “the black girl”—has been kicked off one of her biggest soap boxes. The Hill reports that Fox News has declined to renew Dash’s contributor contract. The only network that our current president seems not to despise also fired commentator George Will and hired Brexit supporter Nigel Farge this week. President Trump tweeted on New Year’s Day that Fox News gave him a “great review.” He was featured frequently on the partisan cable news channel both before and after the election.

Paper Magazine editor fired after bashing ‘s–t’ intern to designers

There was “Devil Wears Prada”-worthy drama at Paper Magazine this past week when its fashion editor was let go for ruthlessly trashing a college intern to top designers. Paul-Simon Djite — fashion editor at the mag, which is famous for its Kim Kardashian “Break the Internet” cover — mass e-mailed designers on Wednesday with the subject line “Intern trying to bulls–t her way into shows.” Djite wrote, “It’s been brought to my attention that Keirra Webster . . . has been trying to rsvp for shows claiming she is my assistant.” He then goes ballistic, writing, “JUST FYI — KEIRRA DOES NOT WORK FOR ME!!” and alleges Webster was “an intern at PAPER, a real s–t one, and the audacity of this stunt must show you just how switched off the light in her head is. Please note, she is not worthy of your time . . . burn and dump the corpse of her communications in internet landfill.” He writes, “Such blatant stupidity . . . who birthed you keirra? they need to put you back in. you silly twat. quit your f–king around.”

