Celebrity News for January 24th, 2017

The film, which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 15, 2017, presumably picks up where 2015’s “The Force Awakens” left off: with Rey (Daisy Ridley) handing a lightsaber to perhaps the only remaining Jedi in the galaxy: an elderly Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). “The Last Jedi,” the eighth film in the central series, following last year’s stand-alone “Rogue One,” is being written and directed by Rian Johnson, who had a brief wink-wink cameo as a Death Star technician in 2016’s “Rogue One.” Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman are producing, and J.J. Abrams will executive produce.

‘A DOG’S PURPOSE’ TRAINERS Vid Makes Us Look Bad BUT HERCULES WAS NOT HARMED

Birds & Animals Unlimited — the group responsible for training the dogs in “A Dog’s Purpose” — insists Hercules the German Shepherd wasn’t forced to perform a stunt, and claims the video doesn’t tell the full story. In a letter to TMZ, the org admits Hercules was resistant to entering the pool from a new location, but they cut right away, and went back to the original spot where he’d trained for the scene … and he jumped in, happily. Birds & Animals claims the dog was not thrown in from the spot where he resisted, but feels the “falsely edited video” implied that. TMZ did not edit the video. We posted all the footage as obtained. The letter also addresses the voice in the video saying, “Just gotta throw him in.”

Halsey Just Donated A Whopping $100,000 To Planned Parenthood

Over the weekend, Halsey made a pledge on Twitter to match the number of retweets she received with a donation to Planned Parenthood. The goal was to donate one dollar for every retweet—within the span of five hours, the singer-songwriter reached 100,000 retweets.

Alec Baldwin to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Record 17th Time

Alec Baldwin has been appearing as now-President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” for quite a while, but only in the capacity of a guest. On Feb. 11, he’ll return again as host. This will be Baldwin’s 17th time delivering the monologue from the stage at Studio 8H, giving him a new record for most times hosting the show. Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest for the occasion.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Suspended For Tweet Mocking Barron Trump