Celebrity News for January 24th, 2017

‘Star Wars’ Reveals The Title Of ‘Episode VIII’
The film, which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 15, 2017, presumably picks up where 2015’s “The Force Awakens” left off: with Rey (Daisy Ridley) handing a lightsaber to perhaps the only remaining Jedi in the galaxy: an elderly Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). “The Last Jedi,” the eighth film in the central series, following last year’s stand-alone “Rogue One,” is being written and directed by Rian Johnson, who had a brief wink-wink cameo as a Death Star technician in 2016’s “Rogue One.” Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman are producing, and J.J. Abrams will executive produce.
‘A DOG’S PURPOSE’ TRAINERS Vid Makes Us Look Bad BUT HERCULES WAS NOT HARMED
Birds & Animals Unlimited — the group responsible for training the dogs in “A Dog’s Purpose” — insists Hercules the German Shepherd wasn’t forced to perform a stunt, and claims the video doesn’t tell the full story. In a letter to TMZ, the org admits Hercules was resistant to entering the pool from a new location, but they cut right away, and went back to the original spot where he’d trained for the scene … and he jumped in, happily. Birds & Animals claims the dog was not thrown in from the spot where he resisted, but feels the “falsely edited video” implied that. TMZ did not edit the video. We posted all the footage as obtained. The letter also addresses the voice in the video saying, “Just gotta throw him in.”
Halsey Just Donated A Whopping $100,000 To Planned Parenthood
Over the weekend, Halsey made a pledge on Twitter to match the number of retweets she received with a donation to Planned Parenthood. The goal was to donate one dollar for every retweet—within the span of five hours, the singer-songwriter reached 100,000 retweets.
Alec Baldwin to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Record 17th Time
Alec Baldwin has been appearing as now-President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” for quite a while, but only in the capacity of a guest. On Feb. 11, he’ll return again as host. This will be Baldwin’s 17th time delivering the monologue from the stage at Studio 8H, giving him a new record for most times hosting the show. Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest for the occasion.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Suspended For Tweet Mocking Barron Trump
“Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich has been indefinitely suspended from the show after mocking 10-year-old Barron Trump on Twitter during Friday’s inauguration. The New York Times reports that Rich was suspended immediately after she posted the tweet about Barron, the son of President Donald Trump. The tweet immediately garnered backlash online. After about three hours, Rich deleted the tweet and temporarily made her Twitter account private, according to the New York Post.
Monica Lewinsky chimes in on Barron Trump bullying
As if the White House transition weren’t complicated enough, Monica Lewinsky has gotten involved. She stood up for Donald Trump’s son on Monday after “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich was suspended from the NBC show for tweeting that Trump’s son Barron, 10, “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”
Chris Brown calls Aziz Ansari ‘Aladdin’ after Trump comparison
Chris Brown has been called all manner of things, but if you really want to rile him up, just compare him to Donald Trump. The pop star used a racist remark to strike back at comedian Aziz Ansari for calling the new president the “Chris Brown of politics” during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue this weekend. “F–K NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D–K!,” Brown, 27, wrote alongside a repost of The Shade Room’s video of Ansari’s joke on Sunday.
Soulja Boy facing felony weapons charges
The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, is facing multiple felony weapon charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Way was charged with two felony counts, one for possession of an assault weapon and the other for possession of a firearm in violation of probation, along with a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property, the department said in a news release.
Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmy Awards
Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. The ceremony is set to be broadcast live Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, home of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” By tapping Colbert as host, CBS follows the example of competitors ABC and NBC, who in recent years have turned to their own late-night stars for the Emmys gig. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Emmys last year and in 2012 on ABC. Seth Meyers hosted in 2014 and Jimmy Fallon in 2010 for NBC.
Mel Gibson welcomes his ninth child
Mel Gibson is officially a father for the ninth time. The 61-year-old actor and his 20-something girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, his rep confirmed to Page Six. They named the baby Lars Gerard Gibson and he weighed in at five pounds, five ounces. “They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a source told People, who first reported the news, “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”
Geri Halliwell gives newborn son quite the name
Halliwell, 44, made the announcement by sharing an Instagram of her son’s foot. “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty,” she captured the image. She also took to Twitter to share that Montague weighed 7 lbs, 8 oz.
