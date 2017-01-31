Celebrity News for January 31st, 2017

Prince’s top songs to hit streaming services night of Grammys

Prince’s most popular songs are set to rock most streaming services beginning Feb. 12 — the night of the Grammy Awards, a music insider told The Post on Monday. For the first time in 19 months, Prince’s Warner Music Group albums — including hits like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry” — will stream on Apple, Spotify, Pandora, Google Play, Deezer and other outlets, the insider confirmed. The Warner songs are currently available only on Jay Z’s Tidal service. Prince pulled his music from all streaming services in July 2015 — nine months prior to his death on April 21. For the last nine months, his estate has been working on deals to return the Purple One’s music to the various streaming services.

Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I don’t think I’m a f–king sex addict’

Ozzy Osbourne has changed his tune on sex addiction following last year’s admission amid marriage troubles with wife Sharon. Speaking to The Times, the Black Sabbath frontman blamed his promiscuous behavior on his rock star lifestyle. “I’m in a f–king rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies. I just got caught, didn’t I?” Ozzy said. “It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road too an’ all. In any marriage you grow apart if you don’t spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem. I don’t think I’m a f–king sex addict.”

Rihanna and Azealia Banks go to war on Twitter

Rihanna is in a Twitter war with rapper Azealia Banks over Donald Trump. After Barbadian singer Rihanna bashed Trump, Banks — who’s been in rows with everyone from Russell Crowe to Zayn Malik — responded in a now-deleted post: “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down. Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic.” Rihanna replied by referencing an allegation Banks sacrifices chickens.

Bruno Mars would give up music to have his mother back

Bruno Mars would do anything to have his mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, back in his life. Bayot died suddenly from a brain aneurysm in 2013. “My life has changed,” Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, told Latina magazine. “She’s more than my music. If I could trade music to have her back, I would. I always hear her say, ‘Keep going and keep doing it.'” As the two-time Super Bowl performer, 31, told the publication, he owes his career to his family for nurturing his talent as a kid. “They say it’s harder to lose a parent as an adult because at that point you’re peers, you’re friends,” he explained. “Everything changes, nothing will ever be the same.”

Miranda Lambert started ‘drinking a little extra’ after her divorce

Miranda Lambert made the decision not to speak to the press about her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015. Instead, the fiercely private country star put everything into her new record, “The Weight of These Wings.” However, at an intimate show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago last week, Lambert gave the audience a little insight into how she dealt with the end of her marriage. “I got divorced, so I started drinking a little extra,” she told the crowd before singing her song “Ugly Lights.” “I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’d be sitting there,” she said of the inspiration behind “Ugly Lights.” “So I wrote a song about it.”

Samantha Bee to roast Trump at counter-Correspondents’ Dinner gala

Looks like Samantha Bee won’t need those granola bars now. The comedian, 47, will take part in a roast of Donald Trump the night of the White House Correspondents’ dinner. Set to be held at the Willard Hotel Washington, D.C., on April 29, “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” will feature the “Full Frontal” host and other comedians making jokes about the president, reports the New York Times. “We’re not trying to supersede [the White House Correspondents’ Dinner],” the comedian told the paper. “We just want to be there in case something happens — or doesn’t happen — and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.” Bee said the event came about during a conversation with her show’s producers shortly after Trump was elected in November. “We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents’ dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist,” she explained. “And then we thought, why don’t we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?”

‘NCIS’ star melts down over Trump ‘playing God’

“NCIS” star Pauley Perrette has strong feelings about President Donald Trump’s administration. “Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGawards Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion,” she tweeted after the SAG Awards ceremony late Sunday, in which celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Mahershala Ali, Simon Helberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus spoke out against Trump’s executive order banning citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from coming to the United States. She added about 20 minutes later, “‘Out Of Touch Celebrities Opinions being shoved down my throat’ WHAT? You don’t know me! I’m overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can.” An hour later, Perrette, 47, launched into a rant about everything from her personal problems to the president’s policies. “You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor?” she wrote. “I had thoughts when I worked for a car lot, taco bell, was a bartender, and worked as a cook assistant in the bottom of a boat in a foot of dirty fish water… You think I’m not a regular human? If it impresses you, I also cum laude graduated in Sociology, Psychology and Criminal Science and wanted to be FBI, my dream,” she continued.

ROB LOWE I’M LOOKING FOR AN ASSISTANT Who Can Lift 25 lbs and Assumes Nothing!!!

Rob Lowe is in the market for a personal assistant, and the job qualifications are daunting. Rob posted the job description on a website targeting personal assistants. Among the requirements:

— Never assume anything

— Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day

— Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT

— Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening

— Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival

— Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man

— Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT

Unclear what weighs 25 pounds. Rob’s team says the description doesn’t match any pertaining to employment with him, but adds … “We can confirm coffee is his number one priority in life.”

This ‘Star Wars’ Theory Predicts A Crazy Twist In ‘The Last Jedi’

The probability seemed high, anyway, until a recent Mark Hamill interview with Uproxx. During the chat, Luke Skywalker himself questioned the straightforwardness of “The Last Jedi” title. “But down later in the crawl, and I can’t quote it exactly, I saw on Twitter this morning, ‘until Skywalker, the last Jedi, is destroyed.’ I thought, well, I didn’t know that! I’ve only seen it twice — ‘VII,’ I mean. And I was wondering why they would use that phrase if it was used that way, because it specifies me. And I think it’s very ambiguous. Is the last Jedi Leia? Is it me?” said Hamill. Sure. “The Last Jedi” in the title of “Episode VIII” could be Luke, Leia, Rey or possibly even a combination of all three. Jedi is spelled the same way in singular or plural forms. But if you’re already writing off any other possibilities, you may be missing the Snoking gun …

