Celebrity News for January 5, 2017

Mariah Carey fires longtime creative director after NYE disaster

Mariah Carey axed her longtime creative director and choreographer following the diva’s train-wreck New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, according to a report Tuesday. Anthony Burrell appears to be the first scapegoat from Team Mariah over Saturday night’s debacle, when Carey took the “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” stage and inexplicably failed to sing, “Entertainment Tonight” reported. “He’s not being brought back [in 2017] for a number of reasons,” a source close to Carey claimed. The source told “ET” Burrell’s termination is rooted in his decision to move Carey’s backup singers off stage to make more room for dancers.

Justin Bieber abandons his sick puppy

Justin Bieber should never be allowed near animals again. This time, the short-attention-stricken singer appears to have palmed off his sick dog on a friend, who’s now trying to scrounge up $8,000 for a lifesaving operation for the puppy. In August last year, Bieber proudly introduced his “new little fluff ball Todd” to his fans on Instagram. Later he posted a video of the preternaturally fluffy animal, wondering adoringly, “How are you real?” However, the infatuation has passed. It seems that Bieber — who famously adopted and then dismissed a monkey, a hamster and a snake — has given the dog to one of his dancers, C.J. Salvador. It gets worse for Todd. Salvador has created a GoFundMe page for the luckless mutt, explaining that the pooch “is a 7-month-old chow chow born with a birth defect called ‘sever hip dysplacia.’ Long story short, by the time he turns 1, he won’t be able to walk, run, let alone play.”

‘DWTS’ couple welcome baby boy

The “Dancing With the Stars” family has a new member. Dance pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday morning. “Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34 am,” the proud dad tweeted. On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of Murgatroyd glamming up in her hospital bed, captioning the snapshot, “But first … a little makeup.” Murgatroyd, 30, and Chmerkovskiy, 36 — who got engaged in December 2015 — revealed they were expecting their first child together in May.

Meryl Streep tapped for Debbie and Carrie’s public memorial

Meryl Streep has been tapped to speak at Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s public memorial. While no date has been set for the public service, TMZ reports that in addition to the 67-year-old Oscar winner, “Star Wars” cast members will also pay tribute to the late actresses. Costumes from both Reynolds and Fisher’s careers will be on display. Streep and Reynolds were close friends. Streep famously played Fisher in the 1990 film “Postcards from the Edge.” She also honored Reynolds with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2015 Governors Awards. A joint funeral is set for Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Southern California. Reynolds and Fisher are expected to be buried next to each other. Fisher died at 60 on Dec. 27. Reynolds passed away the next day.

Carrie Fisher has been cremated

Carrie Fisher has been cremated ahead of a private memorial for the “Star Wars” star, a new report claimed Thursday. According to Entertainment Tonight, some of Fisher’s ashes will be buried alongside her momDebbie Reynolds, who passed away the day after her daughter died last month. Reynolds will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills on Friday. TMZ reported that Fisher stated in her will that she wanted to be cremated, but Reynolds, 84, wanted her body to be buried. Fisher was 60 years old when she passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The next day after suffering a stoke, Reynolds, who was 84 years old, passed away too.

KYLIE JENNER HER ASS IS ON VACAY … Tyga’s Hands Working OT

When Kylie Jenner goes on vacation … Tyga wins big time. So do we, come to think of it. KJ and Tyga are down at Joe Francis’ famed estate in Punta Mita, Mexico … and lounging by the pool. Kylie didn’t leave much to the imagination Tuesday as she flaunted some ass-tastic swimwear.

Two things:

1. She’s gonna need more sunscreen

2. Tyga’s hands never looked so small.

Kendall Jenner is Chandler Parsons’ new year’s rebound

Fresh off failed attempts to court Instagram beauties Felicia Sanders and Paige Spiranac on social media, the Grizzlies forward has seemingly set his sights on Kendall Jenner — again — after TMZ spotted the two at multiple Hollywood hot spots Tuesday night. Following Memphis’ 116-102 loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles, where Jenner and former Parsons flame Hailey Baldwin sat front row, the NBA star and the Victoria’s Secret model spent time at Craig’s before heading to 1 Oak, where they reportedly hung out together.

MARGOT ROBBIE ICE QUEEN Practicing for Tonya Harding Flick

Margot Robbie’s mastered the spin for her upcoming role as Tonya Harding, but she’s got a long way to go before she can stick a triple Salchow. Robbie hit the ice Tuesday at Pickwick Ice in Burbank — the same place Alan Thicke had his fatal heart attack. The movie, called “I, Tonya,” dramatizes one of the biggest sporting scandals in history. As you know, Tonya’s ex-husband hired a hitman to club rival Nancy Kerrigan in the leg before the ’94 Olympics. We’ll give Robbie a 9.7. Doubt the Russian judges would be as generous.

Why ‘Idol’ favorite Bo Bice is livid at Popeyes

“American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice was not a happy customer after he claimed a Popeyes employee made a racial comment towards him. The singer is threatening legal action against the food chain after he says an employee called him “that white boy” at the company’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport location. Bice told Georgia’s FOX 32, “The three ladies behind the counter asked whose food it was. Just when I turned around, one of them said ‘that white boy.’” Bice said he was taken aback by the encounter. “If tables had been turned and I used something as insensitive like that … I would be boycotted, people wouldn’t buy my albums.”

Woody Harrelson in talks to join ‘Star Wars’ spinoff

After playing a mentor to Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” franchise, Woody Harrelson might help guide another iconic character’s journey. Sources tell Variety that, while talks are still in the early stages, Harrelson is the top choice to play Han Solo’s mentor in the upcoming “Star Wars” spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich. Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke also star, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing. Disney had no comment. The movie will be set prior to “Star Wars: A New Hope,” like the other “Star Wars” standalone project, “Rogue One,” which hit theaters on Dec. 16.

