Geek News on the Radio January 26th, 2017

Michael Bay to produce Little America, sci-fi adventure in Trumpian wasteland

Michael Bay is set to produce a futuristic adventure about a Trump-esque dystopia.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director teases opening crawl

Rian Johnson is no stranger to using Twitter and Instagram as way to keep Star Wars fans in the loop about updates on the eighth film. Yesterday, the director shared a quick glimpse of what the opening crawl for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will look like.

King Kong And Godzilla’s Shared Universe Has An Official Name, And It’s Badass

Cinematic universes are all the rage right now, and it’s not just superheroes that are getting in on the action. Starting in 2014, Warner Bros has been building a shared universe focused around Godzilla and King Kong, two of pop culture’s mightiest monsters. Those two will clash in the near future, but for now, the groundwork is being laid with their solo movies. With Kong: Skull Island nearing release, it’s been revealed that the world that the giant ape and his fire breathing reptilian cohort live in is officially known as MonsterVerse.

Logan Gets Rated R for Brutal Violence and Nudity

Back in May, producer Simon Kinberg confirmed that production was under way on Logan, the final Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman. And that the movie will be R-rated. Today, James Mangold announced on social media that the MPAA has awarded an R rating for Logan, while explaining why this particular rating was handed out. Here’s what the filmmaker had to say in a brief Twitter statement..

