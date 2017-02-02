Geek News for February 2nd, 2017

Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Join ‘Aquaman’

Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are both in early negotiations to join James Wan‘s Aquaman. Kidman would play Aquaman’s mother, while the Get Down star would be playing the film’s villain Black Manta. More details about the Nicole Kidman Aquaman casting, after the jump.

Teri Hatcher Joins ‘Supergirl’ for Major Season 2 Arc

Teri Hatcher is returning to the DC universe. The actress, who played Lois Lane on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman for four years, has joined Supergirl for a multi-episode arc, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Hatcher will step into a mysterious role that will become the new major villain of the season on the sophomore CW drama. “No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all-time favorite Lois Lane,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said. “To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, [executive producer] Greg [Berlanti], and the fans.”

Dune may finally get a good adaptation from Denis Villeneuve

This morning, we learned that Denis Villeneuve, who directed Sicario and the heavily Oscar-nominated Arrival, not to mention the upcoming sequel Blade Runner 2049, has signed on to direct a new adaptation of Dune, Frank Herbert’s classic novel about the machinations surrounding a desert planet which supplies the universe’s most valuable commodity. This is excellent news: Villeneuve is an outstanding director. But it’s also interesting because this could be the start of a much bigger franchise.

Flash/Supergirl Musical Crossover Features Duet Written by Rachel Bloom, Song From La La Land Duo

Rachel Bloom, the co-creator and star of The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has penned an original song for the big event, she tells BuzzFeed. Titled “Superfriends,” the song is a duet — with, I assume, a few meta jokes included for good measure — between stars Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin.Additionally, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriting team behind La La Land‘s “City of Stars,” have penned the original song “Runnin’ Home to You,” to be performed by Gustin.

Ben Affleck Will Not Direct ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck has decided to step down as director of “The Batman” and remain on as a producer and star of the project. Affleck is still on board to play the superhero, but sources close to the talent said Affleck and Warner Bros., after discussing how to best make the film possible, came to the decision together. “There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Peter Capaldi Announces Departure as Doctor Who Faces Major Shake-Up

Peter Capaldi announced on BBC Radio Monday that the upcoming 10th season of Doctor Who will be his last behind the wheel—well, lever, really—of the TARDIS. Capaldi told shocked BBC host Jo Whiley that though he was asked to stay on in the role, he decided it was time to move on. Of course, Capaldi won’t be the only major player leaving the show in 2017. Showrunner Steven Moffat has also announced that this year will mark his last on Doctor Who. It looks as is the beloved, ever-changing sci-fi staple will have to re-invent itself majorly once again. It may feel as if it was only yesterday that Capaldi first put on the natty new suit of the 12th incarnation of the Doctor. In fact, though, he will have been traveling through space and time for three years and three seasons by the time he signs off—just about as long as No. 11: Matt Smith. And both of Moffat’s Doctors far outstrip the tenure of Christopher Eccleston, who only played the 9th Doctor for one season because, famously, he was a afraid of staying too long in the iconic role and making it his “comfort zone.”

DC Comics to Turn Hanna-Barbera’s Snagglepuss into ‘Gay, Southern Gothic Playwright’

Snagglepus was a giant, pink, anthropomorphic cat introduced in 1959 that hit kids’ cartoons years before the Pink Panther debuted (1963). But Snagglepuss was far more chatty than his pink cousin, sporting catch phrases such as “Heavens to Murgatroyd!” “Exit, stage left,” and “Heavens to Betsy.” Few noticed anything strange about Snagglepuss when he appeared on such Hanna-Barbera cartoons as The Yogi Bear Show and The Quick Draw McGraw Show, but years later, gay activists decided that the character’s flamboyant and theatrical tendencies meant he was secretly gay.

