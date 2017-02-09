Geek News for February 9th, 2017

Iron Fist Trailer: The Final Defender Has Arrived

First there was Daredevil. Then Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Now it’s time to get ready for Iron Fist. The fourth and final of Marvel’s Defenders is finally coming to Netflix—and he’s doing it barefoot. In the first trailer for the series, which like the three before it will ultimately tie into Netflix’s The Defenders, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City, minus socks and shoes, to reclaim his father’s company and beat up bad guys. He’s been away for 15 years, during which time everyone thought he was dead but he was actually learning martial arts. Now he’s returned and wants to eradicate the criminal syndicate that’s infiltrated Rand Enterprises. Get ready for awesome hand-to-hand combat March 17.

Marvel Finds Their Lead Stars For ‘Cloak And Dagger’ Series

Starring The Night Of’s Aubrey Joseph (Cloak/Tyrone) and former Disney Channel star Olivia Holt (Dagger/Tandy), the new Freeform series centers around an interracial romance between the two title characters who have very different powers and personalities but realize they make each other better.

Who are Marvel’s ‘Runaways?’ When are they coming to Hulu?

Now that Netflix has created several popular shows starring obscure Marvel Comics superheroes, it looks like Hulu wants in on the action. The streaming service recently announced an upcoming series based on “The Runaways,” a comic book series that follows a team of superpowered children. But just who are the Runaways? In short, they are the progeny of a villainous society that calls themselves “The Pride.” The team is born when they accidentally see their parents murder a young girl during a ritual sacrifice and decide to flee their childhood homes.

Black Lightning Pilot Will Join The Huge DC Lineup at the CW

The CW is getting yet another DC superhero show, making it the new hub for comics-inspired teen dramas that are way better than they have any right to be. The Black Lightning pilot is moving to CW, getting a greenlight for the 2017-18 TV season. This’ll make it the fifth Greg Berlanti-produced DC Universe show on the network, joining Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

Tom DeLonge Preps Non-Fiction Book About UFO Phenomenon

DeLonge co-wrote Sekret Machines with Peter Levenda, who has penned numerous books about history and the occult. The new book is based on interviews with scientists, engineers, intelligence officers and military officials. It aims to challenge the way people think about UFO sightings and related phenomena. Sekret Machines is the opening salvo on the complacency of human institutions where the UFO Phenomenon is concerned,” Levenda sid. “It’s designed to shake people up, to make them question their assumptions. This book is not only a new take on the Phenomenon – by treating it as a given – but a new approach to religion that takes a hard look at religious texts and ideas from around the world to discern the traces of an event that changed us forever.”

What to expect when ‘The Walking Dead’ returns

When we last left “The Walking Dead” in mid-December, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of survivors were finally reunited. The show’s disjointed first fall season skipped between various communities including Alexandria, Hilltop Colony, the Kingdom, the all-female Oceanside and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) compound at the Sanctuary.

We’re Getting A Movie About Standing In Line For STAR WARS

Standing in line for new Star Wars movies is a time-honored tradition, one that stretches back all the way to the very beginning of the franchise. Combined with the enduring popularity of the series, it was probably only a matter of time before a movie like The Line Kings came along. This, despite the existence of Fanboys. Right now there’s no word on who may star in the film, but the plan currently calls for shooting to begin on location in Los Angeles later this spring. My advice to all involved with the production would be to study the clip below very carefully: The Line Kings will have to work very hard to be funnier than this classic piece of late night history.

