Geek News for January 12th, 2017

Despite the fact that Tom Hiddleston refuses to spoil Thor: Ragnarok for us, we’re not giving up hope for a potential team-up between Hiddles and his best friend Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel universe. Cumberbatch made his MCU debut in last year’s psychedelic Doctor Strange, while Hiddleston will reprise his role as the mischievous Loki in the forthcoming Thor: Ragnarok. Since we know Doctor Strange will appear in Taika Waititi’s Thor film, might there be a long-overdue meet-cute between these posh best friends and their super counterparts?

J.J. Abrams doesn’t ‘feel any desire’ to make more reboots or remakes

Following his incredibly successful television career, having a hand in the creation of shows like Felicity, Alias and Lost, J.J. Abrams was handed the keys to some of the biggest film franchises in history. It started with a sequel — Mission: Impossible III. Up next, he was asked to reboot Star Trek for the 21st century. Finally, everything culminated in Disney asking Abrams to help reboot Star Wars with a new cast of heroes. Needless to say, it’s been an incredible run for the guy who wrote Regarding Henry, but when asked about whether or not he’d be willing to reboot or remake another classic franchise, he sounded like he was done.

“Twin Peaks” Return Date Revealed

Last month, Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” revival was previewed in the below new teaser trailer. It’s now been revealed that the show will debut on May 21 at 9 p.m. with a two-hour premiere, Deadline reports. The third and fourth episodes will reportedly be available online immediately after the premiere via Showtime. It’s set for 18 hour-long episodes total. Today on the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Showtime president David Nevins said, “I think this is the pure heroin version of David Lynch and I’m excited to put it out.” Asked about the possibility of a second season, he didn’t rule out the possibility but noted that the upcoming season “is designed to be a close-ended, one-time event.”

‘The Lost Boys’ TV Series Based On Movie In Works At The CW With Rob Thomas

The CW has landed The Lost Boys, a series adaptation of the iconic 1987 Warner Bros horror comedy movie, from Veronica Mars and iZombie creator Rob Thomas, Gulfstream TV and Warner Bros Television. Written by Thomas, The Lost Boys series re-imagines the cult Joel Schumacher film, which starred Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman.

Why George Lucas’s new museum has a crucial mission that goes way beyond Star Wars

IT IS welcome news that George Lucas and his team have finally settled upon a museum home for the Star Wars creator’s collection, after a years-long saga among three cities. Because the $1 billion Lucas Museum for Narrative Art has a vital mission to achieve. In an American culture that clings to its bubbles and walls and fences, Lucas knows firsthand that to an artist, these lines can be illusory. Such genre-crossing virtuoso legends as Ray Charles and Willie Nelson have laughed at the classifying markers that marketers and merchandisers, curators and cultural gatekeepers erect as a means to include and exclude. What is “high art” and what is “low art” when many of the same creative tools are put to thoughtful and profound use?

Woody Harrelson cast in Star Wars Han Solo spin-off film

The film’s co-directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, said they “couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range”. Donald Glover, who won a Golden Globe on Sunday for his US TV show Atlanta, will play the young Lando Calrissian opposite Alden Ehrenreich’s Han. Emilia Clarke will also appear in the film, scheduled for release in 2018. The British actress is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and also appeared in 2015’s Terminator: Genysys. Harrelson, best known for playing barman Woody in Cheers, was more recently seen as Haymitch Abernathy in the four Hunger Games films.

