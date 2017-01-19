Geek News for January 19th, 2017

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Delayed Again as Spock’s Father Is Cast

CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery has been delayed again as the series continues casting.The revival for the streaming platform has cast James Frain as Spock’s father, producer CBS Television Studios announced Wednesday, as sources confirm that the show’s planned May debut has been pushed. “Production on Star Trek: Discovery begins next week. We love the cast, the scripts and are excited about the world the producers have created,” reps for CBS All Access said in a statement. “This is an ambitious project; we will be flexible on a launch date if it’s best for the show. We’ve said from the beginning it’s more important to do this right than to do it fast. There is also added flexibility presenting on CBS All Access, which isn’t beholden to seasonal premieres or launch windows.” Frain will play Sarek, the famed father of Spock who was first introduced in the original Star Trek and who has made several appearances throughout the franchise’s many incarnations over the past five decades. The CBS All Access show features the franchise’s Enterprise, now known as the U.S.S. Discovery. The drama will introduce new characters seeking new worlds and civilizations while exploring the dramatic contemporary themes that have been a signature of the franchise since its inception in 1966.

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Tales From The Crypt’ Reboot is in Serious Trouble

M. Night Shyamalan’s hotly anticipated Tales From The Crypt reboot has been gestating at TNT for quite some time, but according to a new report from Bloody Disgusting, the latest setback might be the proverbial nail in the, er, coffin. A source told the online fanboy emporium that issues with the series’ budget have been the major reason for delays. The network later confirmed that what it all boils down to is the complicated matter of who owns the rights to the source material, which was originally a comic book, and then a series on HBO.

Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Will Flash Back to the 1990s

Captain America: Civil War established that Black Panther was a stone-cold badass from the nation of Wakanda. But what with all the superhero-on-superhero drama, it didn’t have much time to show us how he came to be the guy he is today. That job will fall on the Black Panther solo film being directed by Ryan Coogler. And one piece of that puzzle, apparently, lies in 1990s California. A new report indicates Black Panther will flash back to T’Challa’s formative years, when he was attending school in America. Learn more about what we can expect below.

Warner Bros. Has Its Eye on a Live-Action Attack on Titan Movie Series

With the second season of the anime finally on its way, the bestselling manga continuing unabated, and not just two live-action movies but even an entire spinoff TV show under its belt, there’s a lot of Attack on Titan out there in 2017. But it turns out Warner Bros. believes you can never have too many giant, naked, human-chomping monsters. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is currently in talks for the live-action rights to Hajime Isayaba’s seminal Attack on Titan franchise. The plans allegedly involve a western remake of the two-part, live-action movie that was released in Japan in 2015, itself a loose adaptation of the opening arcs of Isayama’s manga about the surviving remnants of the human race living in a walled-off enclave of cities and towns to protect themselves from giant, human-devouring humanoid beings called Titans. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them producer David Heyman is allegedly attached to the project, should the rights be secured.

DC Increases Cover Prices 33 Percent in Exchange for…Basically Nothing

DC Comics announced today that it will increase the cover price on 16 of its titles from $2.99 to $3.99. In exchange, consumers will get a free copy of the digital version of the same comic he or she just bought, which can be redeemed at DC’s website. Translation: in exchange for a 33 percent price increase, comics fans will get something that cost the publisher effectively nothing. We’ve reached out to the company for clarification, but it seems like a safe bet that offering a free digital comic has a marginal cost at or very, very near zero for the company (that is, the cost to make an additional copy—for example, a movie may cost $100 million to make, but it costs nearly nothing to project that $100 million product onto a screen).

Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume hits the auction block (cape not included)

Fanboys dreaming of being faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive will at least get the chance to mostly look the part when an iconic Superman costume — cape not included — hits the auction block this week. The get-up, warn by the late actor Christopher Reeve in the 1978 version of “Superman: The Movie,” is expected to fetch up to $80,000 when it’s sold at Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles on Thursday. The signature sky-blue tunic was constructed from a special nylon chosen for its ability to stretch and retain its original shape. The costume even absorbed Reeve’s sweat stains, according to the auction company. The “near fine” condition tunic does feature the Man of Steel’s famous gold and red “S” sewn onto the front.

