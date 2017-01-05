Geek News on the Radio for January 5th, 2017

George Lucas to direct Rogue One sequel!

(FAKE NEWS) As of Rogue One’s first week in theaters, the film has grossed an impressive $420 million globally, $220 million of that being earned domestically. After such a profitable release and a plethora of positive reviews LucasFilm has tapped George Lucas to direct the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story sequel! Based on a screenplay written as well by Lucas and starring Hollywood favorites Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, the sequel will introduce audiences to the iconic characters Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and many more as they combat the tyrannical Empire.

STAR WARS REBELS MIDSEASON RETURN TRAILER REVEALS OBI-WAN KENOBI AND MUCH MORE

Star Wars Rebels resumes its third season this Saturday, and a new trailer indicates the series has some very big events unfolding in the weeks to come. Yep, that was Obi-Wan Kenobi facing off with Darth Maul on Tatooine! While James Arnold Taylor (the voice of Obi-Wan on The Clone Wars) is heard as the younger Obi-Wan in the hologram, Stephen Stanton, who also voices Grand Moff Tarkin on Star Wars Rebels, is the older, more Alec Guinness-style Obi-Wan. The Obi-Wan/Maul showdown wasn’t the only moment of note though, as the trailer also included Mon Mothma (also making her Star Wars Rebels debut), the return of Bail Organa, and what may be our first look at Sabine’s mother. Beyond the aforementioned Rebel leaders (and a glimpse at X-Wing pilots), there were other Rogue One elements included, as we not only saw more of Saw Gerrera (with Forest Whitaker voicing his Rogue One character), but also got a look at black-armored Death Troopers accompanying Grand Admiral Thrawn as his personal guard, just as they do Director Krennic in that recently released Star Wars movie.

DOCTOR STRANGE MAY PLAY A LARGER ROLE IN THOR: RAGNAROK THAN EXPECTED

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange may play a more substantial role in Thor: Ragnarok than originally expected. While set photos and the post-credits sequence for the Doctor Strange solo film had indicated that the Sorceror Supreme would appear in the upcoming Thor sequel, a new plot synopsis on official Disney fansite, D23 suggests that he may be more central to the film than a simple cameo: “Thor: Ragnarok in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new.”

Is John Carpenter’s ‘They Live’ Actually About Jewish Control Of The World? No, Nothing Is, And That’s Not A Thing

John Carpenter is an icon of American filmmaking. Most commonly associated with a run of glorious cult horror and sci-fi releases in the 70s and 80s, he developed a very distinct visual and storytelling style quite early on in his career which only blossomed as time went on. The soundtracks to his movies — often composed by Carpenter himself — are joys to listen to. Synth-washed atmospherics abound, perfectly complementing the pictures they accompany. Put simply: with titles like Assault On Precinct 13, The Thing, and Escape From New York under his belt, John Carpenter doesn’t need to prove shit to anyone. At 68 years old he should just be left alone in peace to do exactly what he wants to be doing at the moment: touring his music like a boss.

Woody Harrelson in talks to play Han Solo’s mentor in Star Wars prequel

Wooto Variety, the actor is being eyed to play a mentor role in the as-yet-untitled prequel, set before Star Wars: A New Hope. He would join Hail, Caesar! star Alden Ehrenreich, already cast in the lead role. Other confirmed cast members include Donald Glover, who will play a young Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as Solo’s love interest. The plot will focus on the early years of the notorious space smugglers and how they became “scoundrels on the rise”.dy Harrelson is in talks to join the Han Solo spinoff movie. According

