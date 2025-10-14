Caity’s Concert Recap – Lost Lands 2025

Lost Lands 2025

Legend Valley, Ohio

Sept. 17 th – 21 st

Dubstep Disneyland!

Lost Lands 2025 took over Legend Valley for another week with more dinosaurs, more lasers, and more bone-rattling bass than ever before. From the moment I stepped through the gates, I could feel the ground vibrating beneath my feet—it wasn’t just music, it was an earthquake in sound form. This year’s edition didn’t just meet expectations, it exceeded them. For a Lost Lands OG, like me, it was a homecoming, and for first timers, it was definitely the most unforgettable weekend of their lives.

Festival Vibes & Production

The production this year was nothing short of breathtaking. The signature dinosaurs were back and bigger than ever, including my clownfish rex (as I named him) with some new additions lurking in the trees, it felt like you were walking through prehistoric times with lasers lighting up the valley and bass music making dance through the crowd. The stages looked like something out of a sci-fi movie— a massive LED screen with dinosaur bones and a T-rex skull framing it. Not to mention there was no fire ban this year and that meant… Pyrotechnics back and bigger than ever, heating the night air, and lasers that seemed to stretch into infinity.

What stood out most to me was the sound. It’s no exaggeration when people say Lost Lands has some of the heaviest, cleanest bass in the world. I am sure there were sound complaints from residents… There always are. You could feel every wobble in your chest, but it wasn’t muddy—it was crisp, powerful, and engineered for headbanging perfection. At one point during the Wompy Woods takeover, I literally had to pause, look around, and laugh at how insane it was that thousands of us were vibing to the same prehistoric rumble under a sky full of lasers.

The crowd energy was unmatched. Everywhere I turned, people were headbanging, trading kandi, and vibing through the madness. There’s something about Lost Lands that makes it feel more like a gathering of a tribe than just a festival—everyone’s there for the same reason: to get lost in the wubs with dinosaurs.

Top 3 Favorite Sets

Lost Lands is stacked with legends and newcomers every year, but 2025’s lineup felt so diverse with different types of EDM artists. There were moments where I didn’t know which stage to sprint to, as always there’s conflicts with artists I wanted to see playing at the same time. So here are the ones that left the biggest impression on me:

Excision (DUH) at Prehistoric Paradox

It’s not Lost Lands without Excision (obviously – it’s his kingdom, after all) … But as always, he came out with a punch, from the bass to the fireworks. His set was a full-on assault of visuals and sound, with some of the best transitions I’ve ever heard from him. Oh, and did I mention fireworks… There were A LOT of fireworks (like he was making up for last year’s fire ban or something).

When he dropped Night Shine leading into his remix of The Funeral by Band of Horses, the entire crowd collectively lost it. You could feel the shockwave roll through the valley — a roar of thousands moving as one.. And as expected… Sierra and I were headbanging like maniacs, ten feet from our table and the boys (who, as always, know better than to get within striking distance of her whipping hair). Not to mention all the tears that were shed and songs sang from the deepest parts of out hearts.

By the end of his set, our necks were shot, our voices gone, and our hearts completely full. That’s the thing about Excision — no matter how many years you’ve been coming, he finds a new way to remind you why you fell in love with Lost Lands in the first place.

Slander at Wompy Woods

Slander’s set wasn’t just music — it was a collective exhale, stepping into their world felt like walking through smoke and finding light again. Their signature emotional drops hit different under the prehistoric sky, every vocal flowing through the crowd like a memory we’d all been holding onto.

Somewhere in the middle of the set, our “son” Nick — the friend who became family, our son to be exact — leaned over and reminded me that Slander was the first set we ever saw together back at Red Rocks in November of 2023. That moment stopped me cold. Suddenly, I wasn’t just hearing the music — I was feeling every hug, every laugh, every bass drop and hand heart that’ve bounded us together since then. It made Slander even more important to me than they already were.

When “Love is Gone” started, time slowed down. I could feel everyone around me — strangers, friends, people I’d never meet again — swaying as one. I didn’t even try to hold back tears. The lasers painted the sky in heartbreak, and for a moment, it wasn’t just a festival. It was therapy.

Slander reminded us that bass music isn’t only about aggression — it’s about release. About feeling everything, all at once. When the final drop hit, it felt like closure.

Wooli at Prehistoric Paradox

Wooli’s set was the perfect storm — equal parts emotion and neck-snapping energy. He’s one of those artists who somehow manages to make you cry and destroy your spine within the same five minutes, and this year at Lost Lands, he leaned all the way into that duality.

What I love about Wooli is how he sneaks in those emotional gut punches between the chaos. When he played “Another Me”, the energy shifted. You could see people with their eyes closed, arms in the air, just feeling everything. It’s that balance — brutal and beautiful — that makes him one of my favorites sets every single year.

Side Note: Our son Nick and I have always bonded over music, but Wooli was our thing from the very beginning. A big part of our friendship — honestly, it helped build the foundation of us. At the beginning of the trip, Nick surprised me with a limited edition plush Wooli backpack (yes I cried – I can’t help it sometimes) and as much as I wanted to wear it to his set… I really didn’t want to get it dirty. So as Wooli threw down and Nick and I swayed and cried with each other, it wasn’t just another performance for us — it was our special moment.

My Final Conclusion

Lost Lands 2025 proved once again why it’s the crown jewel of bass festivals. The production was bigger, the sound was cleaner, and the lineup was filled with heavy hitters and up and coming artists that blew me away. Every stage was alive with pyro, lights and lasers; every set brought something unique, and the sense of community was stronger than ever.

For me personally, it was more than just a week of bass music—it was a reset button. There’s something about being surrounded by thousands of people who share the same love of wubs and headbanging with the dinosaurs, it’s what makes you feel like you belong to something much larger than yourself.

Whether it was losing my mind during the Excision and Subtronics B2B, vibing in the groove at Capochino’s set, or just wandering through the enchanting forest with my crew, every moment was a reminder of why we call this “Dubstep Disneyland.”

If you’ve never been to Lost Lands, put it on your bucket list. And if you have been, you already know—there’s nothing else like it. 2025 wasn’t just a festival; it was an experience that will keep rumbling in my chest long after the dinosaurs go back to sleep.

Link to My Recap Photo Slideshow with Videos: Here