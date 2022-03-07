LOVELOUD Festival Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes the 2022 LOVELOUD festival to Vivint Arena May 15th! Featuring Neon Trees, Annita, Willow, Dan Reynolds, and more!

Get more info and tickets at LOVELOUDFEST.COM!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the 2022 LOVELOUD festival at Vivint Arena 5/14/22. Between 3/7/22 and 3/11/22 and between the hours of 3pm and 7pm during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. From these text entries, on or after 3/7/22 up to 5 winners will be selected to recieve 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.