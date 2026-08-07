See Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with St. Paul & The Broken Bones August 14th at Deer Valley

Tickets on sale now, get yours at DEERVALLEY.COM or click the button below!

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue bring their signature New Orleans sound to Deer Valley, blending funk, jazz, and high-energy brass into an electrifying live performance. Joined by St. Paul & The Broken Bones, known for their powerful vocals and modern soul edge, this dynamic lineup delivers a night of bold sound and nonstop momentum. Get your tickets now, click the link below!

Tune in with Radio From Hell every morning starting Monday, 8/10 to win tickets.

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X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO TROMBONE SHORTY. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 8/10-8/14 2026 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 10 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS. PRIZE VALUE $80 AND PROVIDED BY DEER VALLEY. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.