See Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with St. Paul & The Broken Bones August 14th at Deer Valley
Tickets on sale now, get yours at DEERVALLEY.COM or click the button below!
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue bring their signature New Orleans sound to Deer Valley, blending funk, jazz, and high-energy brass into an electrifying live performance. Joined by St. Paul & The Broken Bones, known for their powerful vocals and modern soul edge, this dynamic lineup delivers a night of bold sound and nonstop momentum. Get your tickets now, click the link below!
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