Catch 80’s Night Out with A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, and Men Without Hats July 25th at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, part of Park City’s Concerts on the Slopes!

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win tickets!

Friday, July 25 | 7:00 PM

A Flock of Seagulls is a British new wave band formed in 1979 in Liverpool. Known for their catchy synth-driven sound and iconic “spiky” hairstyles, the group achieved international success with hits like “I Ran (So Far Away)” and “Space Age Love Song.” Their blend of futuristic pop and post-punk made them pioneers of the 1980s music scene.

Naked Eyes is a British synth-pop band formed in 1982. Known for their catchy melodies and electronic sound, they rose to fame with hits like “Always Something There to Remind Me” and “Promises, Promises.” Their blend of new wave and pop made them a key part of the 1980s music scene.

Men Without Hats is a Canadian new wave band formed in 1977, best known for their hit “The Safety Dance.” With their quirky, catchy blend of synth-pop and post-punk influences, the band became iconic in the 1980s. Their playful sound and distinctive style made them memorable in the era’s music scene.

