X96 welcomes

Alexisonfire & Poison The Well

Live at The Union April 6th 2027

Tickets on sale now, get yours at LIVENATION.COM or click the button below

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X96 will be giving away tickets to Alexisonfire. Between the dates of 11/16 – 11/20 2026 between 6:00AM and 6:00PM MST a code will be announced on-air to be texted to short code 33986, or a listener call in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these text entries and/or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules at X96.COM/CONTEST_RULES. These rules are subject to change.