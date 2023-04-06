X96 welcomes the All American Rejects with New Found Glory and Motion City Soundtrack September 23rd at the Great Saltair Amphitheater! Tickets go on sale FRIDAY April 7th at LiveNation.com!

Listen to X96 starting Monday 4/10 to win your tickets with Todd Nuke ’em in the afternoons!

Between the dates of 4/10-4/14 2023 between the hours of 2pm-6pm a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.