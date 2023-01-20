Contests

All Star Monster Trucks Ticket Giveaway

All Star Monster Trucks return to the Maverik Center Saturday February 11th with an all new lineup of the nations best monster trucks!  Includes a free track party before the event with your admission!  Tickets on sale now at MaverikCenter.com!

Listen all week long with Radio From Hell to win a 4-pack of tickets, starting Monday January 23rd!

X96 will be giving away tickets to All Star Monster Trucks February 11th at the Maverik Center.  Between the dates of 1/23-1/27 2023 6am-10am a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696 or a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 4-pack of tickets to the above show.  Prize value $80 and provided by the Maverik Center.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

