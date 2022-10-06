Arctic Monkeys Ticket Giveaway

X96 will be giving away tickets to Arctic Monkeys at Vivint Arena on September 20th, 2023. Between the dates of 10/10/2022 and 10/14/2022 between the hours of 6 pm-10 pm, a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 1o winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.