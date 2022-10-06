Contests

Arctic Monkeys Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes the Arctic Monkeys

live at Vivint Arena on September 20th, 2023!

Arctic Monkeys return to Salt Lake! Listen all week long starting Monday, October 10th to win your tickets!

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY OCTOBER 7TH at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Arctic Monkeys at Vivint Arena on September 20th, 2023.  Between the dates of 10/10/2022 and 10/14/2022 between the hours of 6 pm-10 pm, a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries up to 1o winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

