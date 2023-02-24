X96 welcomes the Salt Lake City Autorama back for 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center March 3rd – 5th! Tickets on sale now at Autorama.com!

Listen all week long to win your tickets from X96!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Autorama March 3-5th at Mountain America Expo Center. Between the dates of 2/27-3/3 during regular broadcast hours Monday-Friday a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.