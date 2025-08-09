Catch Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms August 28th at Canyons Resort in Park City as part of the Park City Concerts on The Slopes Concert Series!

Thursday, August 28 | 6:00 PM

doors open at 4:30pm In 1987, the four original members of Blues Traveler—John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan—gathered in their drummer’s parent’s basement in Princeton, NJ, to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would release 14 studio albums and counting, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum- selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide. Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers, and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, and VH1’s Behind the Music, and they have the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman. Blues Traveler’s latest effort, 2021’s Traveler’s Blues, is nominated for a Grammy in the “Best Traditional Blues Album” category, bringing their 35+ year journey full circle. Gin Blossoms is an American alternative rock band formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of their first major label debut album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, “Hey Jealousy,” became a Top 25 hit and went gold. New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum, and three other chart singles were released from the album, including “Allison Road” and “Un0l IFall Away”. The band’s follow-up album, Congratulations I’m Sorry(1996), went platinum, including the Grammy-nominated “As Long as It Ma]ers” and the top 10 single “Follow YouDown”. Gin Blossoms continues to tour every year and, in recent years, has shared the stage with Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies, and Hootie & The Blowfish.

X96 will be giving away tickets to Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms. Between the dates of 8/11-8/15 2025 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or text to win entries up to 5 winners will be selected at random to receive 1 pair of tickets, on or after 8/15 . Prize provided by Park City Arts and valued at approx $60. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to two messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.