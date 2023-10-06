Contests

BOOtanical at Red Butte Garden – Win Tickets!

Get ready to embark on a spellbinding adventure at this year’s BOOtanical!

Enter an enchanting world and enroll in Utah’s most prestigious school of magic, the legendary Oaklore Academy. Discover the magical properties of real-life plants as you attend classes in potions, spells, cryptozoology, and more.

But beware! The noxious witch Myrtle Spurge has been lurking around Oaklore, causing mayhem and mischief. Can you complete your magical education and help banish her from the school?

Join us day or night at BOOtanical, the ultimate Halloween extravaganza. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of the most bewitching event of the year!

BOOtanical Days: 9AM-5PM | BOOtanical Nights: 6-9PM

 

Tickets on sale now at RedButteGarden.org!

 

Plus tune in all week long with Radio From Hell to win tickets!

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to BOOtanical at Red Butte Garden.  Between the dates of 10/9-10/12 2023 during regular broadcast hours a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $30 and provided by Red Butte Garden. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
