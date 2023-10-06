BOOtanical at Red Butte Garden – Win Tickets!

Enter an enchanting world and enroll in Utah’s most prestigious school of magic, the legendary Oaklore Academy. Discover the magical properties of real-life plants as you attend classes in potions, spells, cryptozoology, and more.

But beware! The noxious witch Myrtle Spurge has been lurking around Oaklore, causing mayhem and mischief. Can you complete your magical education and help banish her from the school?

Join us day or night at BOOtanical, the ultimate Halloween extravaganza. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of the most bewitching event of the year!