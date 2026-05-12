Contests

Buffalo Traffic Jam

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Illustrated concert poster for Buffalo Traffic Jam 'Pictures of You' 2016 Tour—Dec 16 at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT.

X96 welcomes Buffalo Traffic Jam December 16th at The Complex

 

Tickets on sale Friday, May 15th at AXS.COM – click below!

 

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Buffalo Traffic Jam. Between the dates of 5.18-5.22 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Buffalo Traffic Jam. Prize value approx $60 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
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Zach Caton
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