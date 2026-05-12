X96 welcomes Buffalo Traffic Jam December 16th at The Complex

Tickets on sale Friday, May 15th at AXS.COM – click below!

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

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X96 will be giving away tickets to Buffalo Traffic Jam. Between the dates of 5.18-5.22 2026 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call in will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries and listener call-ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Buffalo Traffic Jam. Prize value approx $60 and provided by AEG. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.