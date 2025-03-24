Buzz Lovers @ Leatherheads

Catch Nirvana tribute band The Buzz Lovers this Saturday 4/29 at Leatherheads Sports Bar in Draper!
Take a ride back to the 1990’s when Grunge rock was everywhere and flannel shirts and blue jeans were the scene. Experience the closest thing to actually seeing Nirvana LIVE with The BUZZ LOVERS hailing all the way from Spain. this will be there 2nd trip to the USA and believe it or not at Leatherheads.But that’s what happens when you discover things on Youtube and make it happen! Joining the best Nirvana experience is CREEP who cover every other Grunge band out the from Soundgarden, Alice & Chains, Mudhoney, Pearl Jam, Temple of the Dog, and many others. This will night of music will definately send you home with a smile on your face.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhaaRXEyCDY
