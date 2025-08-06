UtahCanna.org Presents Canna Fanfest September 27th 2025 at Granary Live
Click here to get all the info, the full lineup of performances, and find your tickets!
Experience a celebration of cannabis culture, music and community set in the heart of Salt Lake City at Granary Live! Educate and elevate with advocates, artists, industry leaders and more at a one-day festival of entertainment and empowerment!
FEATURING: KROOKED KINGS
SUPPORT:
Analea Brown
Burning Avenues
Changing Lanes
Jimmy Goldtree
Krooked Kings
Richie V
Roses On The Moon
Yahda The Great
CannaFanFest.com – Utah’s Medical Cannabis Community is about to level up!
This is an outdoor event.
Rain or Shine.
21+ ONLY
VENUE LOCATION:
GRANARY LIVE
742 S 500 W
Salt Lake City, Utah
84101
Follow Canna Fanfest on Facebook, and Instagram!
WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!