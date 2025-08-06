UtahCanna.org Presents Canna Fanfest September 27th 2025 at Granary Live

Experience a celebration of cannabis culture, music and community set in the heart of Salt Lake City at Granary Live! Educate and elevate with advocates, artists, industry leaders and more at a one-day festival of entertainment and empowerment!

FEATURING: KROOKED KINGS

SUPPORT:

Analea Brown

Burning Avenues

Changing Lanes

Jimmy Goldtree

Krooked Kings

Richie V

Roses On The Moon

Yahda The Great

CannaFanFest.com – Utah’s Medical Cannabis Community is about to level up!

This is an outdoor event.

Rain or Shine.

21+ ONLY

VENUE LOCATION:

GRANARY LIVE

742 S 500 W

Salt Lake City, Utah

84101

