Contests

Canna FanFest

Posted on

UtahCanna.org Presents Canna Fanfest September 27th 2025 at Granary Live

Click here to get all the info, the full lineup of performances, and find your tickets! 

 

Experience a celebration of cannabis culture, music and  community set in the heart of Salt Lake City at Granary Live! Educate and elevate with advocates, artists, industry leaders and more at a one-day festival of entertainment and empowerment!

FEATURING: KROOKED KINGS 

SUPPORT:

Analea Brown

Burning Avenues

Changing Lanes

Jimmy Goldtree

Krooked Kings

Richie V

Roses On The Moon

Yahda The Great

CannaFanFest.com – Utah’s Medical Cannabis Community is about to level up!

This is an outdoor event.
Rain or Shine.

21+ ONLY

VENUE LOCATION:
GRANARY LIVE
742 S 500 W
Salt Lake City, Utah
84101

 

 

Follow Canna Fanfest on Facebook, and Instagram!

 

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

 

Related Items:
To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();