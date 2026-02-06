Live at the Eccles presents CHARLIE BERENS: THE LOST AND FOUND TOUR on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at the Eccles Theater. Tickets at LiveEccles.com.

CHARLIE BERENS is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the viral sensation, The Manitowoc Minute, a comedic news show about the Midwest which first launched him into notoriety in 2017. Since then, Charlie’s been creating Midwest-inspired sketch comedy videos that connect to a worldwide social media audience of over 10 million.