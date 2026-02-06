Contests

Charlie Berens

X96 welcomes Charlie Berens February 20th at Eccles Theater!

 

Live at the Eccles presents CHARLIE BERENS: THE LOST AND FOUND TOUR on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at the Eccles Theater.  Tickets at LiveEccles.com.

CHARLIE BERENS is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the viral sensation, The Manitowoc Minute, a comedic news show about the Midwest which first launched him into notoriety in 2017. Since then, Charlie’s been creating Midwest-inspired sketch comedy videos that connect to a worldwide social media audience of over 10 million.

Get your tickets now at LIVE-AT-THE-ECCLES.COM! Click the link below;

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO CHARLIE BERENS. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 2/9 – 2/13 2026  BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $60 AND PROVIDED BY LIVE AT THE ECCLES. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST.
X96
X96 is Utah's Original Alternative. It is self-aware. It is ingrained. It plays bands like Panic! at the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, and Muse. It's part of a healthy diet and it's why native Utahns are so stout and stalwart. Listen and become part of it and it will become part of you.
